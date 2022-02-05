James Wiseman returning for Playoffs?

Connor Letourneau: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.”

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

James Wiseman has been ‘on the floor’ all week and today participated in a non-contact practice with his Warriors teammates, per Steve Kerr – 3:45 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “There’s a chance that he could be playing come playoff time. We don’t really know what to expect.” – 3:44 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Bob Myers: “We’re being told that both of those guys, Draymond (Green) and James (Wiseman), will be available and back to help up with some games to go. I don’t know if it’ll be 20, 25, 15. But we think those two will help us more than anything we’re looking at on the market.” pic.twitter.com/KtSIupqV0f – 10:38 PM

Jason Dumas @JDumasReports

Probably the most forthright quote we’ve gotten regarding James Wiseman getting back to full contact activity since his meniscus surgery on April 15th. pic.twitter.com/yn420mffIl – 10:15 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Bob Myers acknowledges that it is concerning that Kevon Looney is currently the only active true center.

He’s confident that Draymond and Wiseman will be back this year, but if there’s a hiccup in their recovery it could change their outlook as they head into the trade deadline – 9:55 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Bob Myers said he expects Draymond and Wiseman to “be back in time to help us” and along with Looney, he believes these players will help “more than any trade could.” – 9:55 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Bob Myers said James Wiseman has come to “the doorstep” of contact several times before his knee didn’t respond. He said they are confident he will get into contact this time around and, if he does, could still return with time left in the season. pic.twitter.com/t5hcIxcAxt – 9:52 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Warriors president Bob Myers says he’s being told (by medical and training staffs) that Draymond Green and James Wiseman will return with sufficient regular-season games remaining to help down the stretch and into the postseason. In short, no great urgency to add a big – 9:51 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

De’Aaron Fox (ankle) is questionable for Kings vs. Warriors tonight tonight. Marvin Bagley III (ankle) and Terence Davis (wrist) are out. Warriors have ruled out Nemanja Bjelica (back), Draymond Green (disc), Andre Iguodala (hip), Otto Porter Jr. (back) and James Wiseman (knee). – 4:38 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andre Iguodala says James Wiseman has been grinding and has been ‘on the court’ at the Warriors’ facility, including this morning. – 2:06 PM

Connor Letourneau: James Wiseman has been ramping up individual workouts. He spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, but there’s still nothing planned in terms of contact work. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / January 28, 2022

Mark Haynes: Steve Kerr on James Wiseman: “James has been ramping up individual workouts. He has spent a lot of time on the floor this past week, and he’s been doing well with it. There’s nothing planned yet going forward in terms of contact work, but the individual work has gone well.” -via Twitter @markhaynesnba / January 28, 2022

But guess what? Green is out with a concerning disk issue and on a similarly vague recovery timeline that probably won’t see his return until near or around the All-Star break. The trade deadline is only a few weeks away. Is it time for the Warriors to go searching for center help? No, sources insist, the front office doesn’t have any current plans to add outside help to shore up the center spot in the immediate. Marc Gasol has hinted at a possible NBA return in the coming months. Paul Millsap, whom the Warriors discussed adding this summer, is in search of another team. But don’t expect a shake-up. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2022