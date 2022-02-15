James Wiseman to participate in first 5-on-5 scrimmage since injury

Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman will participate in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage today, I’m told. Warriors GM Bob Myers first told @MorningRoast957 that he thought that was the plan heading into today.

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

James Wiseman will participate in his first 5-on-5 scrimmage today, I’m told.

Warriors GM Bob Myers first told @MorningRoast957 that he thought that was the plan heading into today. – 12:35 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman went through shootaround in LA this morning. Did some individual work after. Still no word on when Wiseman will advance from 3-on-3 to 5-on-5. Warriors will split for the break later this week, but Kerr said plan is for Wiseman to keep training/rehabbing. – 3:26 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

James Wiseman has done more 3-on-3 contact work in recent days, per Steve Kerr. Just went through a pregame workout. This latest momentum hasn’t slowed. – 6:57 PM

Anthony Slater: Can confirm that James Wiseman will advance to 5-on-5 scrimmaging today for the first time since his injury. It’ll consist of a mix of some of the Warriors’ young players, coaches, staffers at the SF facility. Bob Myers first told @MorningRoast957 of the plan this morning. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 15, 2022

Anthony Slater: James Wiseman got in another pregame workout tonight in Utah. Steve Kerr said he came through the 3-on-3 contact scrimmage well. Still to be determined when Wiseman can enter a 5-on-5 setting. -via Twitter @anthonyVslater / February 9, 2022

Kendra Andrews: James Wiseman is participating in a contact 3-on-3 scrimmage right now, as this tweet is sent. It’s his first contact work in 10 months. -via Twitter @kendra__andrews / February 8, 2022