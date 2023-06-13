James Ward-Prowse, James Maddison and 12 Premier League transfer targets after relegation

(getty)

The final day of the Premier League season saw only the relegation battle still outstanding to be sorted, ultimately with Leeds United and Leicester City joining Southampton in dropping down to the Championship - while Everton, again, survived.

Naturally there will be plenty of off-field developments at each of the relegated sides, with Leeds a good example after the agreement of a club sale to the owners of the San Francisco 49ers. Alongside that, the natural implication of failing to survive in the top flight is that bigger clubs will come calling for those players deemed too good to go down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Rumours have already circulated around a number of those names and Youri Tielemans has already agreed to join Aston Villa after deparing Leicester; here are 12 more who could easily attract a move to a top-flight club this summer if their present sides feel the need to sell to balance the books after departing the richest league on the planet.

Starting with the side who are already gone, central midfielder and dead-ball expert Ward-Prowse will certainly be in demand. An England international, the 28-year-old hasn’t been at his best this term but failings around him haven’t helped. Still has eight goals and four assists in a dismal team, and it’s hard to see him spending even a season in the Championship.

While Saints’ defensive unit as a whole has been far too porous, individually there are a couple of players who have impressed. Centre-back Bella-Kotchap is one, with some tenacious displays earning him strong reviews earlier in the campaign. Put him alongside a more experienced player in a more cohesive unit and it’s safe to say his career is on an upward trajectory.

(Getty Images)

Another recent recruit, teenage midfielder Lavia is already interesting plenty of top-half clubs who have been impressed with his tactical intelligence as much as his ferocious defensive work, overstretched as he has been in the middle of the park and even with one or two errors on show, as is usual for young players. Considering this was a rookie season for him in the top flight he has acquitted himself very well and the Belgian is already capped at senior international level.

Not so much a star for the future this time, but Walker-Peters has long since proven his capabilities in the Premier League. Add in his versatility and the fact he has only two years left on his contract and this summer seems the right one for any clubs keen on him to make their move.

Of all the January arrivals who failed to impact at Saints, former Rennes man Sulemana might be the biggest disappointment - and therefore potentially the bargain with the biggest upside. At age 21 there’s a long runway for improvement for the Ghanaian, who can play wide or central in attack and showed what he’s capable of on the final day with a brace against Liverpool - but then again perhaps a season as a guaranteed starter would actually prove more beneficial for him in the long run. If Saints keep hold of him he should be a standout star in the Championship.

Moving onto the teams still fighting for survival, James Maddison looks to be one who might move on regardless of the final day. The creative attacker is certainly playing at a higher level than most of his Leicester teammates and has already been linked with the likes of Newcastle. Perhaps the only real factor at play here is the transfer fee; the Foxes might be able to ask for significantly more if they do beat the drop.

Story continues

Might be one Leicester hope to hang onto even if they are in the second tier, given he has a very long-term contract, but Dewsbury-Hall is almost certain to have top-flight admirers. Energetic, diligent in both halves of the pitch and with a sprinkling of magic about his play, the 24-year-old is too good for the Championship but might be too pricey to prise away.

Finishing up at the Foxes, Harvey Barnes is already a known target - the Independentreported Aston Villa’s keen interest in the left-sided attacking outlet this week. Despite Leicester’s struggles he has 12 goals to his name this season and with two years remaining on his deal it’s probably time to make a step up, since even if they survive this weekend, his club don’t look like mounting a real revival any time soon.

Far more wing-back than full-back, Timothy Castagne is a versatile defender who has had an up-and-down time at Leicester to be kind - but Arsenal have already reportedly eyed him up as a squad booster this summer, maybe on the cheap. The 27-year-old was a big-money recruit three years ago, and still has two years left on his deal. But relegation, along with the financial struggles the club have had over the past year or so, will lower the amount the Foxes can ask for.

(AP)

Onto Leeds and the first probable departure is American midfield dynamo Tyler Adams. An excellent ball-winner, ball-carrier and team leader in the centre of the park, it’s unthinkable he’d drop down into the second division. An injury absence at the end of this season hasn’t helped Leeds at all but he has long since shown himself a top performer.

Given the ability of some of their players, it’s a bit of a wonder Leeds are down there at all - until you watch some of the defensive work, at least. At the other end of the pitch it can be a very different matter though and Sinisterra is another who, having fought around the top of the Eredivisie for Feyenoord before a £25m last summer, surely won’t be a Championship player. Injuries have hampered him this term but he’s electric when fit.

Wilfried Gnonto

One of the bargains of the season, Leeds signed the Italian for about £4m in September and he is a real gem in the making. Given the length of his deal and the fact he’s only 19, perhaps he’s one of those they’ll hope to keep and shoot straight back up with - but other, bigger clubs have been impressed this season by Gnonto, make no mistake. He’s already a senior goalscorer for Italy; he probably isn’t going to be keen on facing Rotherham and Hull next term.