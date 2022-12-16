James Wan and ‘Yellowstone’ EP Ian McCulloch Land Untitled Horror Series Order at Peacock

An untitled horror thriller from “Yellowstone” writer and executive producer Ian McCulloch has been given a straight-to-series order from NBCUniversal’s Peacock.

The series, which comes from James Wan’s Atomic Monster (“The Conjuring Universe,” “Archive 81,” “Malignant”) and Universal Studio Group’s UCP division, is inspired by author Robert McCammon’s 1988 New York Times bestselling novel “Stinger.”

“Stinger” takes place during a single 24-hour period in Inferno, Texas – a town driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence and a collapsing economy. The show will follow a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat.

In addition to McCulloch, Wan and McCammon, the series will be executive produced by Michael Clear (“Archive 81,” “Swamp Thing”), Rob Hackett (“Archive 81,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”) and director E.L. Katz (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Channel Zero”). Danielle Bozzone will oversee for Atomic Monster.

“We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional,” Lisa Katz, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content, said in a statement. “We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.”

“When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series,” UCP President Beatrice Springborn added. “We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience.”

