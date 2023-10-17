James Wan confirms live-action “Gargoyles” series at Disney+

Look to the skies: the Gargoyles are flying back to TV.

A live-action series based on the classic animated show is in early development at Disney+, and Annabelle Comes Home director Gary Dauberman will oversee the series for James Wan's Atomic Monster banner, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Wan confirmed the news on Instagram. "The Gargoyles are out of the bag," the Conjuring and Aquaman director wrote. "Excited to be working with Gary again, on this! He's a true fan."

Dauberman will executive produce, write, and showrun the series, while Wan will executive produce. Dauberman previously worked with the Malignant filmmaker the on multiple Conjuring spinoffs, writing Annabelle, Annabelle: Creation, and The Nun before making his directorial debut with Annabelle Comes Home in 2019. The duo also collaborated on the short-lived DC series Swamp Thing, as well as Dauberman's upcoming directorial project, a feature adaptation of Stephen King's Salem's Lot.

The original animated Gargoyles featured the voices of Keith David, Salli Richardson, Jeff Bennett, and Ed Asner, and ran for 78 episodes that spanned three seasons in the mid-1990s. The show followed nocturnal gargoyles that protect New York City from supernatural threats. Gargoyles continued in comic books throughout the 2000s.

James Wan Gargoyles Reboot

Gabe Ginsberg/WireImage; Buena Vista Television/Everett James Wan, Gargoyles

Disney previously attempted to develop the franchise into a live-action movie in the early 2010s, but the project ultimately fell through.

Wan's sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to release on Dec. 20, while Dauberman's Salem's Lot does not currently have a release date scheduled.

