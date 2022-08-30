James Van Der Beek sues SiriusXM over scrapped podcast deal

Dawson's Creek alum James Van Der Beek is suing SiriusXM and its subsidiary Stitcher over an alleged failed podcast deal.

Van Der Beek filed a complaint for breach of contract Friday in Los Angeles, claiming that SiriusXM agreed to a deal worth a minimum of $700,000 for 40 podcast episodes that would have explored his life as an actor and father of six. In court documents obtained by EW, Van Der Beek said he would have received 50 percent of net ad revenue in the deal, but SiriusXM decided to "skirt" obligations and pull the plug on the project.

Van Der Beek said he had "several options and formal offers from buyers to choose from in deciding who to partner with for the production of the podcast" but agreed upon and "extensively negotiated" a deal with SiriusXM. Per the complaint, "Plaintiff stopped negotiating with other buyers and affirmatively rejected those other offers (as well as other acting opportunities) in order to devote his full time and attention to creating the podcast."

James Van Der Beek

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images James Van Der Beek

Nearly three months after a deal was reached, Van Der Beek alleged, SiriusXM "reneged on the deal." The actor has requested that the company pay him a minimum of $700,000, among other compensatory damages, including attorneys' fees and expenses.

SiriusXM declined to comment on the lawsuit. Representatives for Van Der Beek didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment Tuesday.

Van Der Beek, 45, is best known for playing Dawson Leery on the teen drama Dawson's Creek. His other recent screen credits include Vampirina, Fast Foodies, Bad Hair, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, Pose, Modern Family, and Dancing With the Stars.

