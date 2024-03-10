James Van Der Beek Shares Sweet Video After His “Dawson’s Creek” Mom Mary-Margaret Humes Sent Him Birthday Cookies

“Of all the boys who have ever been on television, I for sure had the best TV mom,” the actor said while holding a cookie

Alex Goodlett/Getty;Frazer Harrison/Getty James Van Der Beek and Mary-Margaret Humes

James Van Der Beek’s TV mom still shows him love decades after Dawson's Creek ended in 2003!

The actor, who turned 47 on March 8, told his fans via an Instagram video that Mary-Margaret Humes makes sure to let him know that she’s thinking of him every year on his birthday with a sweet gift.

“It’s my birthday and I just got a package — a FedEx that arrived today from Mary-Margaret Humes, who played my mom on Dawson's Creek," the former Dancing with the Stars contestant said in the video.

“Of all the boys who have ever been on television, I for sure had the best TV mom,” he added before he and his wife Kimberly thanked Humes, 69, for her gift.

"I love you," he ended the video, taking a bite of a chocolate chip cookie.

In the video’s caption of the video, Van Der Beek explained that Humes began the thoughtful tradition after his mother Melinda died in 2020 at 70 years old.

Courtesy Everett Collection John Wesley Shipp, James Van Der Beek and Mary-Margaret Humes

“It doesn’t matter that I’m now older than she was when we first worked together, or that I’ve moved to Texas,” the Pose star wrote in the caption. “She bakes them, and finds me, and does it from the bottom of her heart — and it always warms mine.”

“Here’s to all the kind, wonderful, loving women on [International Women‘s Day] who — mothers or not — show the kind of love that lights up the lives of those around them,” he added.

The actors played mother and son, Gail and Dawson Leery, for six seasons on Dawson's Creek from 1998 to 2003.



