James Tupper pays tribute to ex and former costar Anne Heche: 'Love you forever'

James Tupper is remembering his ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son.

Following Anne Heche's death on Friday, the actor shared a photo of her on Instagram with the caption "Love you forever" and a broken-heart emoji.

Heche and Tupper dated from 2007 to 2018, after meeting in 2006 when they co-starred in the ABC series Men in Trees. They shared a 13-year-old son, Atlas, and co-parented Heche's 20-year-old son, Homer, from her first marriage.

They worked together numerous times, including in the 2013 horror film Nothing Left to Fear and in the 2016 series Aftermath. Tupper also appeared on Heche's NBC show The Brave.

In 2018, they split on amicable terms, providing a joint statement to PEOPLE.

"James and I have shared a great life together and have many wonderful memories. We've enjoyed working together, most recently on The Brave, where he joins us for our two mind-bending finale episodes," they wrote. "Relationships change and grow; we're taking time for that. We care very much for each other and plan to continue raising our two beautiful boys in love and harmony. Thank you for allowing us privacy as our family evolves."

Anne Heche and James Tupper

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images Anne Heche and James Tupper

Tupper had initially posted a message to Heche following the car crash that ultimately led to her death, sharing a photo of her with their son and the caption, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight, Anne Heche. We love you."

Heche died Friday after spending a week in a coma after she crashed her car into a residence in the Mar Vista neighborhood in Los Angeles on Aug. 5, causing the vehicle and the home to burst into flames.

While Heche is legally dead according to California law, her representative tells PEOPLE that her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support to allow the OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find organ recipients who will be a match.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," read a statement released to PEOPLE on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Anne will be deeply missed, but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

