James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    1/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    2/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. The Lakers won 122-109. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    3/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. The Lakers won 122-109. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    4/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    5/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) dunks against Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    6/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) dunks against Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) passes against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    7/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) passes against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) react after a tribute to them played during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. Both are former Lakers players. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    8/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) react after a tribute to them played during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. Both are former Lakers players. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    9/9

    James scores 50, rallies Lakers past Wizards for 122-109 win

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) and forward Rui Hachimura (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after shooting a 3-pointer during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. The Lakers won 122-109. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) reacts after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) shoots against Washington Wizards guard Tomas Satoransky (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) dunks against Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) passes against Washington Wizards guard Ish Smith (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) and guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (1) react after a tribute to them played during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. Both are former Lakers players. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards in Los Angeles, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Washington Wizards
    Washington Wizards
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

LOS ANGELES (AP) LeBron James scored 50 points for the 15th time in his career and helped rally the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half to a 122-109 victory over the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

It is the second straight home game during which James has scored at least 50 and the third time he has done it with the Lakers. He had a season-high 56 in a win over Golden State last Saturday.

James was 18 of 25 from the field and made six 3-pointers in 36 minutes. He also had six rebounds and moved past Dikembe Mutombo into 12th place on the NBA's career defensive rebounds list with 8,553.

James rallied the Lakers back with 12 straight points during a 22-8 run when they took an 82-75 lead with 2:25 remaining. James' flurry included a thunderous dunk midway through the quarter to put Los Angeles up 73-70.

He then had 14 points in the fourth quarter as the Lakers steadily pulled away. Los Angeles, which had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game, led by as many as 18 midway through the fourth.

Malik Monk scored 21 points and Talen Horton-Tucker added 15 for the Lakers.

Kyle Kuzma, who played for the Lakers for four seasons, led Washington with 23 points and rookie Corey Kispert scored a career-high 21 points, including five 3-pointers.

WELCOME BACK

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma, who were part of the Lakers' 2020 NBA championship team, were given a video salute during the first timeout. Both players were traded to Washington during the offseason to acquire Russell Westbrook.

Caldwell-Pope struggled in his return to LA. He was 1 of 6 from the floor and had only four points. He also received a technical foul late in the first quarter.

TIP INS

Wizards: Washington had a 62-53 lead early in the third quarter before the Lakers made their run. ... Rui Hachimura had 13 of his 15 points in the first half. ... Kristap Porzingis had a season-high 14 rebounds along with 14 points. ... Tomas Satoransky had 10 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Lakers: Westbrook had nine assists and passed Andre Miller for 11th on the career assists list. Westbrook has 8,529 in his 13-year career. ... Austin Reaves had 12 points.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Continue their four-game road trip at Portland on Sunday.

Lakers: Travel to Phoenix on Sunday.

---

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Leafs' demons won't discriminate based on playoff opponent

    Unlike other NHL powerhouses, the Maple Leafs appear vulnerable to defeat against any opponent so where they finish in the standings may not ultimately be as important as exercising Toronto's postseason demons.&nbsp;

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Drama feels different in Toronto & Vancouver ahead of trade deadline

    Amidst rumours of the Leafs making a move for J.T. Miller, Canucks fans are split on whether their team should re-sign the star forward who turns 29 next week. It's never quiet in Toronto or Vancouver.&nbsp;

  • FIFA lets foreign players, coaches leave Russian clubs until June

    FIFA intervened to allow foreign players and coaches based in Russia to leave their clubs on Monday, although only for the rest of the season. Clubs in other countries will be allowed to sign up to two players who had been at clubs in Russia or Ukraine outside of the normal transfer window periods. Ukraine's league has been suspended since war engulfed the country, and its players are also allowed to temporarily leave until June 30. FIFPRO and the organization representing the world's soccer lea

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wings put alternate captain Danny DeKeyser on waivers for his birthday

    Veteran Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser was gifted a not-so-special birthday present from the only franchise he's ever known.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Dominik Hasek still wants all Russian NHLers suspended, calls for donations

    Dominik Hasek isn't backing down from his controversial opinion.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • ‘It doesn’t help’: Nick Nurse on woeful free-throw shooting

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse discusses the offensive struggles and defence against the Cavaliers. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Flyers invest five more years into underperforming Rasmus Ristolainen

    The Philadelphia Flyers doubled down on a mistake, extending Rasmus Ristolainen by five seasons.