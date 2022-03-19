James scores 35, Lakers beat Raptors in OT, snap 3-game skid

IAN HARRISON
·3 min read
  Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook, center, as Lakers' LeBron James looks on during first-half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet, left, drives past Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook, center, as Lakers' LeBron James looks on during first-half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Raptors Dalano Banton, center, has his shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, as Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during first-half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors Dalano Banton, center, has his shot blocked by Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, as Lakers' Russell Westbrook (0) looks on during first-half NBA basketball action in Toronto, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes shoots against Los Angeles Lakers' Wenyen Gabriel during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 18, 2022, in Toronto. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
  Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets a rebound from Toronto Raptors' Khem Birch, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
    Los Angeles Lakers' Dwight Howard gets a rebound from Toronto Raptors' Khem Birch, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Toronto on Friday, March 18, 2022. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)
TORONTO (AP) — LeBron James scored 19 of his 36 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, and the Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Toronto Raptors 128-123 on Friday night.

Avery Bradley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 32.5 seconds left in the extra session, putting the visitors up 125-123, then added a pair of free throws after a turnover by Toronto rookie Scottie Barnes.

Wenyen Gabriel scored 17 points, Bradley had 14 and Austin Reaves 10 as Los Angeles avenged Monday’s home loss to the Raptors and ended Toronto’s winning streak at five.

James shot 15 for 26 and went 2 for 7 from 3-point range. He had nine rebounds.

Barnes had 31 points and 17 rebounds, Gary Trent Jr. scored 23 points and Fred Van Vleet 20.

Precious Achiuwa scored 18 points, but made a costly turnover in the final seconds of regulation that led to Westbrook’s tying 3 with less than a second to play.

Toronto looked to have the game won after Trent hit a go-ahead 3 with 25 seconds left, and James and Westbrook both missed from distance at the other end, with Trent grabbing the rebound on Westbrook’s shot.

Los Angeles got a break when Achiuwa turned the ball over with 5 seconds left and Westbrook hit a tying 3 with less than 1 second remaining. Toronto couldn’t get a shot off on its final possession, sending it to OT.

The Lakers made their first six field-goal attempts of the game, including three from long range, to lead 15-5, but Toronto reclaimed the advantage with a 18-3 spurt. Making his first start for Los Angeles, Gabriel shot 6 for 6 in the first quarter and scored 14 points as the Lakers led 33-30 after one.

James scored 12 points in the second. Los Angeles led 59-55 at the half, but Barnes had 12 in the third as Toronto took an 89-88 lead to the fourth.

LOCOMOTIVE LEBRON

Beforehand, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he hasn’t seen James slow down any with age.

“To me, he’s got the freight train game going,” Nurse said. “He gets in transition, and you’ve got to be a man to stand in there and get in the way to slow him down.”

GOOD WEEK FOR A.D.

Injured Lakers forward Anthony Davis tested his sprained right foot by taking some shots on the court before the game. Davis sat for the 12th straight game, but Lakers coach Frank Vogel said the star big man is making progress in the intensity of his work.

“Anthony has had a good week,” Vogel said. “He’s had a productive week.”

TIP-INS

Lakers: G Talen Horton-Tucker sat because of a sprained left ankle. F Carmelo Anthony and G Wayne Ellington were both sidelined due to a non-COVID illness.

Raptors: F OG Anunoby (fractured right ring finger) will be reevaluated in a week, Nurse said. Anunoby has missed the past 13 games. … Siakam scored 17 points.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Washington on Saturday night.

Raptors: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

