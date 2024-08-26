James Rodríguez joins Rayo Vallecano in return to the Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — James Rodríguez is back in the Spanish league.

Madrid club Rayo Vallecano said Monday it signed the Colombia playmaker in a deal that brings him back to Spain four years after he left Real Madrid to join Everton in the Premier League.

The 33-year-old Rodríguez had his contract with Brazilian club Sao Paulo rescinded after he led Colombia to a runner-up finish in the Copa America, where he had six assists and was named the tournament's most valuable player.

He reportedly had offers from clubs in Saudi Arabia and the United States.

Rayo is celebrating its centennial season and opened the league with a 2-1 win at Real Sociedad and a 0-0 draw at Getafe.

“I feel great joy to join a historic club like Rayo,” Rodríguez said. "I really want to do things well. I feel that responsibility wherever I go. I like to win. Especially in such an important year for the club.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press