James Roday Rodriguez & Todd Harthan Team For ‘Good Serial’ Dark Comedy In Works At 20th Century Fox TV

EXCLUSIVE: Frequent collaborators James Roday Rodriguez (A Million Little Things) and Todd Harthan (The Resident) have partnered on Good Serial, a darkly twisted, genre mashing comedy project , which has been set up at 20th Century Fox TV where The Resident showrunner Harthan is under an overall deal.

Written by Roday Rodriguez and Harthan, Good Serial is centered on a trio of roommates, bonded by tragedy, who become vigilantes serving cold dishes of revenge in the spirit of Dexter and Three’s Company.

As a writing team, Roday Rodriguez and Harthan, previously collaborated on the feature films Gravy (2015), directed by Roday Rodriguez, and Skinwalkers(2006) as well as the Treehouse episode of Hulu’s Into the Dark anthology (also directed by Roday Rodriguez).

Additionally, Roday Rodriguez and Harthan worked together on the long-running USA Network dramedy series Psych, starring and produced by Roday Rodriguez, where the duo wrote multiple horror-themed episodes over the four seasons Hartahan worked on the show as consulting producer and co-executive producer.

“Todd and I have been horror hounds since we were kids. The genre feels more fluid than ever and this was an opportunity to take another unorthodox swing,” Roday Rodriguez said.

Roday Rodriguez stars in the ABC drama A Million Little Things for 20th TV sibling ABC Studios and in Peacock’s Psych 2: Lassie Come Home, which he also co-wrote and executive produces. He also has directed multiple episodes of Fox/20th TV’s The Resident, exec produced/showrun by Harthan, which is headed into its third season.

Harthan previously was exec producer/showrunner on the Fox/20th TV drama Rosewood.

Roday Rodriguez is repped by ICM Partners, Principal Entertainment and Peikoff Mahan. Harthan is repped by Circle of Confusion and attorney Gregg Gellman.

