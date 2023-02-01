James River Announces Dates for Its 2022 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: JRVR) today announced it will release its earnings for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 after the market closes on Monday, February 27, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call to discuss its results with analysts and investors on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 beginning at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time).



Investors may access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871, conference ID 3314205, or via the internet by visiting www.jrvrgroup.com and clicking on the “Investor Relations” link. A webcast replay of the call will be available by visiting the company website.

About James River Group Holdings, Ltd.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is a Bermuda-based insurance holding company which owns and operates a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates in three specialty property-casualty insurance and reinsurance segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance. Each of the Company’s regulated insurance subsidiaries are rated “A-” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company.

Visit James River Group Holdings, Ltd. on the web at www.jrvrgroup.com.

For more information contact:

Brett Shirreffs

SVP, Finance, Investments and Investor Relations

(919) 980-0524

InvestorRelations@jrgh.net



