James Reese OT buzzer-beater lifts Gamecocks over Ole Miss. What we learned

With March a couple weeks away, the margin for error is getting thinner and thinner.

The South Carolina men’s basketball team (15-10, 6-7 SEC) needs every win it can get down the stretch for a chance at the postseason, and on Tuesday night the Gamecocks had to fight extra for it.

Host Ole Miss (12-14, 3-10) matched USC blow for blow, sending the game into overtime. But the Gamecocks won in miraculous fashion, with Jermaine Couisnard inbounding the ball with just two seconds left, and guard James Reese making a last-second Hail Mary 3-pointer from just inside halfcourt, giving the Gamecocks a 77-74 overtime win.

The Gamecocks have just five regular-season games remaining before the SEC tournament, beginning with a home game against LSU on Saturday.

Sloppy basketball for both teams

With a banged-up Ole Miss team riding a three-game losing streak and the Gamecocks losing three of their last four, neither team came into the night hot.

It showed.

The Rebels and Gamecocks combined for more turnovers (22) than field goals (21) in a chippy first half where neither team shot better than 38%.

The Gamecocks led for 16:30 minutes of the half yet couldn’t create any separation. After leading by as much as seven points, the Gamecocks succumbed to turnovers and allowed Ole Miss to go on a 15-7 run and take a one-point lead into halftime.

Turnovers have been an issue for USC throughout the season. While the Gamecocks had cut down on them of late, a series of turnovers — many of them unforced — helped the Rebels climb into the game. Ole Miss scored 14 points off of 15 USC turnovers for the game.

Bryant and Carter stay hot

No player on South Carolina has been hotter than Keyshawn Bryant, who followed an 18-point effort against Kentucky with a season-high 22 points at Georgia. He kept up the pace in Oxford, where he scored seven of USC’s first nine points, punctuated by a one-handed put-back slam. He finished with 16 points.

Freshman Devin Carter has developed into another key scorer for the Gamecocks. Much like Bryant, he scores through sheer athleticism and explosion to the rim. After scoring 21 points off the bench at Georgia, Carter continued to make his presence felt, exploding toward the hoop, drawing contact and make his free throws. He made a team-high six free throws on nine attempts, finishing with 16 points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

While Bryant and Carter stayed hot, they didn’t receive as much help from their supporting cast — until at the very end.

Clutch shooting leads to late thrills

The Gamecocks struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter for the majority of the contest, making just two of 12 attempts until the final moments of the second half.

But with the game on the line, the Gamecocks turned to sharp-shooting senior guard Erik Stevenson, who made both the game-tying 3-pointer and the go-ahead 3-pointer in the last 90 seconds of the game en route to a team-high 17 points.

But the Rebels found some clutch shooting of their own in the form of veteran guard Jarkel Joiner, who scored the game-tying bucket with 1.7 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

No shot, of course, rivaled Reese’s last-ditch heave from beyond halfcourt, which sent the Gamecocks spilling onto the court from the bench and celebrating their second-straight win. Reese had missed his other five 3-point attempts on the night.

