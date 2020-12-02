James Purefoy: ‘Bond has plagued my life – the job I didn’t get!’

Alexandra Pollard
·8 min read
&#x002018;I think if you&#x002019;re sent away by your parents, you often have a sense of blame about that&#39; (Rex)
‘I think if you’re sent away by your parents, you often have a sense of blame about that' (Rex)

You’re probably wondering why you’re interviewing me at all,” says James Purefoy. The star of Altered Carbon and Sex Education isn’t being self-deprecating. It’s just that in the four episodes I’ve been given of his new series No Man’s Land, the 56-year-old shows up for a grand total of three minutes. I’d started to worry that I was watching the wrong show. “I can assure you,” says Purefoy with a laugh, “he does appear!”

Still, what I’ve seen of the Syrian War-set drama – the third episode of which is released on the Starzplay app this Sunday – is pretty gripping stuff. It follows Frenchman Antoine (Felix Moati), who gets caught up with the YPJ, the (real) group of female fighters who took up arms against the Islamic State in 2011. On the other side of the fighting are three radicalised British men, childhood best friends who left west London to join the Islamic state. But one of them, Nasser (James Krishna Floyd), has secretly become an informant for a mysterious organisation headed up by a man called Stanley. Enter Purefoy.

“It’s hard to tell you about Stanley because it’s a bit of a spoiler,” says Purefoy, speaking over Zoom from his Somerset home. “He’s an enigmatic person, in the sense that we don’t really know who he’s working for. He’s highly intelligent, he’s incredibly manipulative, and he does the job exceptionally well. It’s tricky talking about him, because I don’t want to give the game away. I think we can say that he works in the shadowy world of intelligence.”

This is the second time this year that Purefoy has plunged into that shadowy world. For the Amazon Prime thriller El Candidato, about Mexican drug cartels, he spent countless hours researching the life of a CIA field officer. “The world of espionage is just fascinating,” he says. “It’s such fertile ground for an actor to mine. I could quite happily spend my life playing spies.”

Purefoy very nearly played the most famous spy of all. Twice he came within a hair’s breadth of playing James Bond: first narrowly losing out to Pierce Brosnan in the Nineties, and then being pipped at the post by Daniel Craig the following decade. He says now that there was some self-sabotage at play. “There have been jobs, Bond being one of them, where you get very close to getting something and then you start pulling away because the ramifications of what would happen if you got it become a little troubling,” he says. “The closer I got to Bond, the more I wasn’t really sure.”

He says that Craig – who will make his final appearance as 007 whenever No Time To Die deigns to come out – struggled with those same reservations. “From what I gather, he turned it down two or three times because of a similar thing – being uncomfortable with being locked into a massive corporate world where you’re gonna spend more time publicising the movie and wearing watches and suits and having to go to photoshoots and publicity drives… and you end up having to deal with a lot of stuff that you’d just really rather not deal with because it’s not your job. It’s not what you do. What you do is exist as somebody else between action and cut. That’s the purest and most interesting part of the job.”

Purefoy as the mysterious Stanley in No Man&#x002019;s LandStarz
Purefoy as the mysterious Stanley in No Man’s LandStarz

He sighs. “The Bond thing…” Another sigh. “I kind of wish it had never been found out that I’d gone up for Bond. It has plagued my life – the job that I didn’t get.”

Let’s talk about the jobs he did get, then. After making his film debut in the Merchant Ivory drama Feast of July, Purefoy starred in the ground-breaking gay comedy-drama Bedrooms and Hallways, alongside other bright young things on the cusp of fame: Hugo Weaving; Tom Hollander; Jennifer Ehle; Harriet Walter; Simon Callow. “I was delighted with the film, because it painted a picture of a group of people we hadn’t seen that much of at all,” says Purefoy, who became something of “a pin-up boy”, he says, playing sexually flexible Irishman Brendan. “I suppose it was quite subversive at the time, because it was making assumptions that everybody’s fluid. You might be one per cent fluid, you might be 50 per cent fluid, who knows what we all are. If you find somebody attractive now, well that’s the way it is! Never say never.”

From there, Purefoy put the enigmatic charm that got him so close to Bond to more eclectic use. There was the self-centred Tom Bertram in Mansfield Park (1999); the humble Edward the Black Prince alongside Heath Ledger in A Knight’s Tale; and the roguish army captain who falls in love with Reese Witherspoon in 2004’s Vanity Fair. In 2006, he starred as a philandering Mark Antony in the obscenely expensive BBC/HBO drama series Rome. He spent two years living in Italy on that job, and met his wife, the producer Jessica Adams, there. “The whole atmosphere on set was like a cocktail party,” he recalls. “Takes were a rude interruption to anecdotes.”

More recently, Purefoy’s made a splash on Netflix, playing a 360-year-old billionaire in the sci-fi series Altered Carbon, and Otis’s egotistical dad Remy in the hugely popular teen-series Sex Education. “You feel for Remy at the end,” says Purefoy of the latter role. “Yes, he’s a dick and he throws rocks in the pool of other people’s lives, but he’s coming from not such a bad place.”

Purefoy in 1998&#x002019;s Bedrooms and HallwaysMoviestore/Rex
Purefoy in 1998’s Bedrooms and HallwaysMoviestore/Rex

Clearly, Purefoy likes roles that are a little morally complex. “Making monsters out of people doesn’t get us anywhere,” he says. Take those young men in No Man’s Land who turned to terrorism. “Until you understand that these are people with lives and backgrounds and mums and dads, until you start realising that it’s people who do monstrous acts, not monsters, you don’t get anywhere in understanding the situation or preventing it happening again. It’s quite an easy and lazy excuse to go, ‘Oh, he’s evil.’ It simply puts somebody in a box and means you don’t have to deal with it.”

Softly spoken when he’s not treating me to re-enactments of past roles, Purefoy is one of the most articulate people I’ve spoken to. He has a casual, confident air about him, one that I later discover – when he emails to clarify an answer, berating himself for “how much I seem to waffle” – might not be the full picture. Still, he seems like a man who’s comfortable in his own skin. Perhaps this is thanks to the two and a half years spent in “expensive therapy” in his late-twenties, mostly to unpick the resentment of being sent to boarding school at the age of seven.

“I think if you’re sent away by your parents, you often have a sense of blame about that,” says Purefoy. He went to Sherborne in Dorset, whose alumni include Jeremy Irons and Chris Martin, and left with one O Level (he later went to night school and got 11 more). “It’s like a spaghetti in your chest that needs to be combed out. You come out the other side and just go…” He lets out a long, slow breath. “‘It’s fine. They did what they did. They did what they did because that’s what their parents did, and that’s what their parents did, and to blame them is a waste of time. Blaming other people for it is a negative and pointless exercise.’” Then agan, he adds, “it’s not something I would choose for my kids”.

When he left school, Purefoy threw himself into acting. His first paid job was in Equus, as Alan Strang, a disturbed teenager who has a religious fascination with horses. The production toured for about six months, hopping from proscenium arch-stages to small library theatres – but it was one night in Ipswich that changed Purefoy’s life. “I suddenly felt like a megalomaniacal dictator,” he says, “because I felt the power of acting – how you can have 700 people in the palm of your hand. You know that you can get them to do pretty much anything at that moment. You can get them to laugh, get them to cry…” He has been chasing that feeling ever since – that specific and intoxicating silence where “the people in the audience cease shifting in their seats. That cough that they thought they couldn’t help doing, they stop doing it. So for two or three minutes on stage – it might be even less – it’s such a powerful feeling to know that they’re totally yours.”

What about in the world of film and TV, where you’re surrounded not by an audience but by cameras, crews and cables? Is there an equivalent experience there? “It can be quite spiritual,” says Purefoy. He stops and closes his eyes. I wonder if he’s having a spiritual experience here and now, but it turns out he’s cringing at his use of the world ‘spiritual’. “I use that word with caution,” he says with a smile, “but you really do forget who you are. Obviously the conundrum is that the moment you realise you’ve forgotten who you are, you’re then back out of it, and you’re aware you’re acting again. But for one blissful, heavenly moment, you are not yourself. You are somebody else. If you can find a moment within a take where that displacement of your self happens, it’s intense and thrilling.” He shrugs. “But it doesn’t go on forever.”

No Man’s Land continues on Sunday via the StarzPlay app on Amazon Prime and Virgin TV

Read More

Andrea Riseborough: ‘As a woman, you’re constantly on the lookout’

Jennifer Ehle: ‘We realised Covid was going to happen at some point’

Latest Stories

  • NBA's reported opening-night schedule features Nets-Warriors, Lakers-Clippers

    The NBA has scheduled a blockbuster opening-night slate for the 2020-21 season.

  • Sexual assault lawsuit against Antonio Brown won't go to trial until Dec. 2021

    The trial for the civil suit against Antonio Brown was initially set for Dec. 2020, but has been delayed until Dec. 2021.

  • President Donald Trump to give Presidential Medal of Freedom to ex-Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz

    Holtz has been a strong supporter of President Donald Trump.

  • Explaining MLB's non-tender deadline: Why big names could join the free agent pool Wednesday

    Usually a procedural offseason deadline, Wednesday's deadline for MLB teams to tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players could dramatically change the free agent market. Here's why.

  • WWE Hall of Famer Pat Patterson, the first gay wrestling superstar, dies at 79

    Pat Patterson was the first wrestler to hold the Intercontinental title.

  • MLB free agent tracker: Where every star signs, and what the deal means

    We're tracking every notable free agent signing in the 2020-21 MLB offseason and giving you the details on the deal. Plus: What it means for your fantasy team.

  • Report: Tyrod Taylor won't file grievance against Chargers for collapsed lung mishap

    The pain injection gone wrong cost Tyrod Taylor his starting job, but he reportedly won't be filing a grievance.

  • Tyreek Hill's first impression of Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought he was trash'

    Hill's candid response to a question about Patrick Mahomes was most certainly not expected.

  • NFL draft top-5 snapshot: Could Zach Wilson overtake Justin Fields for QB2?

    It's going to depend on how the order shapes up and who takes over in Jacksonville.

  • Week 13 waiver wire: Preparing for the playoff injury rush

    The time for major changes to your fantasy football roster has expired, so let’s focus on making the most of whatever group you have in place.

  • These 2-for-1 combo sets make perfect gifts for any NFL fanatic

    Enter code FREESHIP to score free shipping, too.

  • Montreal-born wrestling legend Pat Patterson dies at 79

    Legendary wrestler Pat Patterson has died at the age of 79, World Wrestling Entertainment confirmed in a statement on Wednesday. The Monttreal native, whose birth name was Pierre Clermont, had been battling cancer. Patterson's wrestling career spanned from 1958 to 1984. After making his debut on regional fight cards in Quebec, he moved to the U.S. in the early 1960s. In 1979, he became WWE's first Intercontinental champion. After retiring in the ring in 1984, he worked as a colour analyst and in various roles behind the scenes with the head of the company, Vince McMahon. The promotion was then called the World Wrestling Federation. In 2016, Patterson published his autobiography, Accepted: How the First Gay Superstar Changed WWE, in collaboration with author Bertrand Hébert. Patterson's sexual orientation was widely known in wrestling circles, but he announced it publicly in 2014. Known as "le Rêve du Québec" for his exploits in the ring, he also became known for thinking of creative ways of ending wrestling matches. He came up with the concept of the Royal Rumble, an elimination match that traditionally features 30 wrestlers and has gone on to become one of WWE's most popular events.  In WWE's statement, Patterson's career is described as being ''synonymous with making history." "From the Intercontinental Title to the Royal Rumble Match and beyond, his name will forever be revered in WWE lore," read the statement. Patterson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

  • Baylor's DiDi Richards makes triumphant return 5 weeks after scary spinal injury

    After a freak accident during practice, DiDi Richards didn't know if she'd ever play basketball again. Just 38 days later, she made it back onto the court.

  • Dallas Cowboys face coverings are half off during this holiday flash sale at Fanatics

    Be sure to enter FREESHIP at checkout to score free shipping on your order, too.

  • Former Broncos lineman Orlando Franklin looks way different after dropping 84 pounds

    Orlando Franklin looks like a completely different person now that his NFL career is over.

  • Heisman Watch: The recent performances of Notre Dame QB Ian Book can't be ignored

    It's not a coincidence that Notre Dame has emerged as a top-tier team as Book keeps playing well.

  • Josh Dueck, 2014 gold medallist, named Canada's chef de mission for '22 Paralympics

    Paralympic champion Josh Dueck was named Canada's chef de mission for the 2022 Beijing Games on Wednesday. The Canadian Paralympic Hall of Famer from Kimberley, B.C., competed at two Games, winning gold in super combined alpine skiing and silver in downhill in 2014 after also taking silver in sitting slalom in 2010. The 39-year-old served as the closing ceremony flag-bearer in Sochi. "When I got the call with the news that I was named to lead the Canadian Paralympic Team my mind started to dance with possibility," Dueck said. "To be a champion for sport, friend and mentor to the athletes and part of the support team for Canada at the Paralympic Games is an incredible privilege. There is a great sense of honour and duty that comes with this storied role, and I look forward to learning from our history and building on this legacy with our teams." Dueck, who lives in Vernon, B.C., was injured in a ski accident just six years before his Paralympic debut. The first person to successfully perform a back flip on a sit ski, Dueck now works as a peer mentor and motivational speaker as well as leading Freestyle BC. Dueck worked with CBC Sports as a broadcaster for the 2018 Paralympics. The 2022 Games are scheduled to run Mar. 4-13 from Beijing, with Canada planning to participate in all five sports. Speed skater and two-time gold medallist Catriona Le May Doan was recently named Olympic chef de mission for Beijing. WATCH | Josh Dueck excited to be chef de mission: Canadian Paralympic Committee president Marc-Andre Fabien said Dueck is poised to impact the 2022 team in a positive manner. "He is the epitome of strong athlete leadership and will bring so much positive energy, thoughtful introspection, fresh ideas, and valuable support to the team. He is incredibly well respected within the sport community, has been a longtime passionate advocate for Paralympic sport and brings in many different experiences and perspectives from his many roles in sport," Fabien said. As chef de mission, Dueck is tasked with promoting Team Canada, guiding its athletes in Beijing and fostering a positive environment. "The story of every athlete is filled with hope, opportunity, challenge and often uncertainty. Athletes are trained to embrace challenge, let go of the things they cannot control, and to persevere through even the most difficult situations, in an effort to be a little better today than we were yesterday," Dueck said.  "In the world today, we need more beacons of hope that remind us we can rise above the challenges we face. My goal is to help share these stories of hope."

  • Sources: Southern Miss hiring Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as next head coach

    Southern Miss intends to hire Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall as its next head coach, according to Yahoo Sports sources.

  • NFL Week 13 picks: How far can the Saints go with Taysom Hill?

    We were too focused on Denver last week to worry about the Saints' quiet passing day.

  • Fantasy Football stat trends you love and hate to see: Kirk Cousins, top-10 QB but where has Russ gone?

    Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon get into some stats and trends to note ahead of Week 13 on the latest Fantasy Football Forecast!