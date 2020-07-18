‘James can play anywhere in the world’ – Zamorano backing Real Madrid outcast to bounce back

James Rodriguez may be struggling for regular playing time at Real Madrid, as he edges his way towards the exit, but former Blancos striker Ivan Zamorano claims the Colombian is good enough to “play anywhere in the world”.

The 29-year-old playmaker is not expected to be short on offers in the next transfer window.

Players of his pedigree rarely become available on the open market, but there is no role for him at Santiago Bernabeu.

Zinedine Zidane has overlooked James on a regular basis as Real have swept their way to the Liga title.

A permanent parting of ways is now expected to be made with a player who spent two years on loan at Bayern Munich between 2017 and 2019.

Various landing spots have been mooted for South American schemer, from Atletico Madrid to the Premier League, and Zamorano expects a proven performer to rediscover his spark wherever he ends up.

The legendary Chilean frontman told Caracol Radio’s El Alarque of James: "He's very talented, I think he can play anywhere in the world if he wants to.

"He has shown he can be useful in European football, but he hasn't had the chances he needed or wanted this season.

"He has to keep fighting, trying and striving to be the best he can be.

"At some point he'll have the opportunity to demonstrate his ability. If it's not at Real Madrid, it'll be with another team.

"He's a European-level player and I'm sure he'll continue his career there."

James’ stepfather, Juan Carlos Restrepo, has claimed that the Real outcast is ready to start weighing up all of the options available to him.

He has told Super Combo del Deporte en Cali: “I just want to see him happy and playing first-team football on a regular basis.

“There are plenty of top-class clubs interested in his services.

“I'm a big fan of Spanish football and he's been linked with Atletico Madrid, which I would love as they have wonderful fans and an excellent new stadium.

“We'll have to wait and see what transpires with it being impossible to rule out a move to the Premier League or Serie A too.”