James Nitties ties world record for most consecutive birdies at Vic Open

James Nitties got on a roll at the men's Victorian Open, equaling the world record for most consecutive birdies in a round with nine Thursday.

The Australian picked up shots on every hole from the 15th to the 5th after beginning his round on the back nine.

Nitties had birdied his first hole before making a double-bogey on the 14th, but he responded incredibly in Geelong, Victoria.

He made birdies on four par-4s and two par-3s and made the most of three par-5s.

Nitties equaled Mark Calcavecchia (2009 Canadian Open) and Rayhan Thomas (2017 Dubai Creek Open) for most consecutive birdies in a round with nine.

The world No. 668 made four pars to finish his day, carding an 8-under 64 in the opening round.



