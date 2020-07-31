James Murdoch Exits News Corp. Board Due To Differences Over Editorial Content

News Corp. said Friday that James Murdoch, the son of founder Rupert Murdoch, is exiting the board of directors due to unspecified differences over editors content, the latest in periodic bouts of family drama around the media dynasty. Youngest and liberal-leaning son James has had issues with editorial content before in the broader family busines that also controlls Fox News.

It’s his last formal role in the company. News Corp. is the newspaper publishing arm of the Murdoch empire and parent of The Wall Street Journal, The New York Postas and tabloids and newspaper in Britain and Australia.

Ina filing with the SEC, News Corp. said it has “received a letter from James R. Murdoch tendering his resignation from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Murdoch informed the Company that his resignation was due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.”

The letter reads:

Ladies and Gentlemen:

I hereby tender my resignation as a member of the Board of Directors of News Corporation (the “Company”), effective as of the date hereof.

My resignation is due to disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions.Sincerely,James R. Murdoch

