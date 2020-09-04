James Middleton Celebrates One Year Since Proposing to Alizee Thevenet with Yacht Vacation in Italy

James Middleton/ Instagram James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton and his fiancée Alizee Thevenet are first mates for life!

Kate Middleton's younger brother celebrated the one year anniversary of popping the question by taking his bride-to-be on a vacation to Italy. He shared a number of beautiful photos from the trip, which they spent aboard a yacht, on Instagram and reflected on the busy year.

"It’s a year since I asked Alizee to marry me 💍 … what a year it’s been!" James, 34, wrote. "Two homes 🏡 lockdown 🔐 two attempts at a wedding🤵👰❌, a litter of 🐶, launching of new company @ella.co 🐾 a beard shave 🪒 and much more but the best part is that I get to share it with you @alizeethevenet and I can’t wait to take on whatever the future holds for us ✨."

He added, "We managed to escape to Italy ⛵️for a quick dip in the the sea, lots of 🍝&🍷 and now ready to face the world again."

In a shot featuring the couple, Alizee sports sunglasses as she gets behind the boat's wheel. James also captured snaps of his fiancée reading, taking in the sights and coming back on the boat from a swim.

James shared in May that he and Alizee had planned to get married that month but changed plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alizee Thevenet

Alizee Thevenet

Last month, James showed off his romantic side by planning a countryside date night.

"Alizee and I haven’t been on a date for AGES….so I decided to surprise her with a little picnic with the dogs and a special little gift 🎁," James captioned the images, before revealing he also sprung a surprise on the French financial analyst.

In October 2019, James confirmed that he'd popped the question to Alizee on Instagram with the words “❤️She said OUI ❤️,” alongside a smiling photo of the pair.

“Our secret is out but we couldn’t be happier to share the news,” he wrote, adding a sweet hashtag with their couple nickname, Jalizee, with Alizee placing her hand on James’ chest to reveal her stunning sapphire engagement ring.