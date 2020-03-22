James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Postpone Their Summer Wedding

Photo credit: Pool/Max Mumby - Getty Images

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet are said to have postponed their summer wedding in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The younger brother of the Duchess of Cambridge and his French fiancée Thevenet were due to marry in a lavish celebration around July, but due to the government's advice to avoid non-essential social interactions, they have decided to put it on hold.

"It's very sad, but it's just not practical to hold it in this crisis," an insider told Daily Mail journalist Richard Eden. "Holding an AngloFrench wedding is impossible in the coming months and is still likely to be difficult in the summer. They would prefer to wait until all their guests are able—and happy—to attend."

The British entrepreneur confirmed his engagement to financier Thevenet in October last year, posting a photo of the happy couple in the Lake District on Instagram with the caption: "She said OUI."

Middleton met his fiancé in a South Kensington club last year after she petted his spaniel therapy dog, Ella. The pair were later spotted kissing at the Middleton family’s annual New Year holiday in St Barths.

The news comes following reports that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have had to cancel their upcoming wedding reception following the coronavirus outbreak.

The couple are due to marry on 29 May at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace, and intended to follow this with a big reception at Buckingham Palace.

It's now being reported that the couple are currently deciding whether or not to go ahead with the ceremony—with just close family and one or two friends present—but the Buckingham Palace reception will no longer take place, reports The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Middleton was cheering up his followers on social media by holding a dinner party for his beloved pet dogs.

Along with a picture of his dogs with red napkins tied around their necks sitting patiently at a dining table, he added the caption: "Socialising while social distancing."





