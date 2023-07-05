James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet Are Expecting Their First Child! See the Baby Bump

Kate Middleton's younger brother is already a proud dog dad

Karwai Tang/WireImage James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

Congratulations are in order for parents-to-be James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet!

Kate Middleton's younger brother announced that he and his wife are expecting their first child.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, he shared a photo of Alizee's baby bump. "We couldn’t be more excited," he wrote.

James, who is a proud dog dad to his pups: Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala, and Isla, and Alizee tied the knot in 2021.

The new addition will be the seventh grandchild for Carole and Michael Middleton. James' baby will also be a new cousin for Kate and Prince William's three children — Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis — as well as Pippa Middleton's three children — Arthur, Grace and Rose — with husband James Matthews.

James credits his beloved pooch Ella, who died earlier this year, with introducing him to Alizee.

"The two of us were at the South Kensington Club in Chelsea," he previously told The Telegraph. "Ella was lying at my feet under the table; realising she might want some water, I trusted her to take herself to the water bowl across the terrace. However, she made a beeline for Alizee. Rather embarrassed, I went over to apologize and bring Ella back."

Alizee thought James was a server and ordered a drink while petting the dog.

"Little did I know, I had just met my future wife, all thanks to Ella," he shared. "If I hadn't trusted Ella, I wouldn't have brought her to the South Kensington Club, and she wouldn't have been able to say hi to the woman who became my fiancée."

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James popped the question to the French financial analyst — who is trilingual and grew up in Germany, Indonesia, Chile, France, Belgium and England — in fall 2019 with a sapphire engagement ring.

After their wedding got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple tied the knot in the south of France in Sept. 2021.

"Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷," James wrote on Instagram after the wedding. "Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village [of] Bormes-les-Mimosas. Words cannot describe how happy I am."

