James McCaffrey, voice actor of 'Max Payne' games and 'Rescue Me' star, dies at 65: Reports

James McCaffrey, known for his voice acting in video games "Max Payne" and "Alan Wake," has died, according to reports. He was 65.

According to Variety and Fox News Digital, McCaffrey died Sunday due to cancer. The Hollywood Reporter and Fox report the actor was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects bone marrow.

"I was lying next to him and holding his hand when he took his last breath, for which I will forever be grateful," the actor's wife Rochelle Boström told Fox News Digital. "His passing is devastating to so many."

Kevin Dillon, an actor from the show "Entourage," paid tribute to McCaffrey on Instagram Sunday.

"James McCaffrey we were lucky to have known you," Dillon wrote, along with a photo of the actors together. "my best friend you will be missed"

McCaffrey acted in several popular television shows throughout his career, including "Sex and the City," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "As the World Turns," "White Collar," "The Following," "Madam Secretary," "Suits," "Jessica Jones" and "Blue Bloods."

Video game fans knew him for voicing the title role in the "Max Payne" video game franchise. McCaffrey also voiced FBI agent Alex Casey in the 2010 "Alan Wake" video game and this year's sequel, "Alan Wake 2." He voiced other characters in 2019's "Control" and 2008's "Alone in the Dark."

In 2020, McCaffrey told Saratoga Living his favorite role was that of Jimmy Keefe in the television series "Rescue Me," which he acted in from 2004 to 2011.

He also shared that, despite voicing Max Payne, he wasn't much of a gamer himself.

"I’m not a big fan of video games," he said. "The first time I did Max Payne, it was, like, six hours a day in a sound booth, and it was about 400 pages of script. But, I’ve never seen it, I’ve never played it, I have no desire to. I lack the proper appreciation for video games."

McCaffrey is survived by his wife and daughter Tiernan McCaffrey.

