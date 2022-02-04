James McAvoy confirms secret marriage to personal assistant Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati attend The Fashion Awards 2021 at Royal Albert Hall on November 29, 2021 in London (Getty Images for BFC)

Actor James McAvoy has confirmed he has married his personal assistant Lisa Liberati after meeting on a film set.

The couple met in 2016 when Miss Liberati, 40, was a production assistant on the set of the M Night Shyamalan film Split, in which McAvoy starred.

The location of their wedding ceremony is unknown.

Glasgow-born McAvoy, 42, and Philadelphia-born Miss Liberati share their time between London and the US where she reportedly works as a social media manager.

McAvoy is set to reprise his role as poet Cyrano de Bergerac at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London (Marc Brenner)

The X-Men star confirmed the marriage in an interview with The Guardian about his current role as Cyrano de Bergerac, the love-struck poet he first played on stage in 2019 and is about to reprise at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London.

As well as his stage career, McAvoy has starred in films such as Atonement, Filth, the X-Men blockbusters and the BBC/HBO series His Dark Materials.

He was previously married to actress Anne-Marie Duff, 51, who is mother to his 11-year-old son Brendan.

Amid the divorce, the couple released a statement reading: “It is with tremendous sadness that we have come to the decision to divorce.

“We enter this next phase with continued friendship, love and respect for one another and the shared focus of caring for our son.”

Anne Marie Duff and ex partner James McAvoy attend the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at London Palladium on November 30, 2014 in London, England. (Getty Images)

Discussing their break-up in an interview with The Times in 2018, Duff said: “Divorce is a profound, difficult experience. It just is. It’s a bit like you go to bed and you wake up holding hands in a hurricane. And nobody gave you any storm warnings.

“And if you are recognisable, you can’t leave the hurricane at home, because you walk down the street and everyone knows you are holding hands with the hurricane.

“They mean well and they are well-wishers, but they are strangers so you have to deal with that for a while and be as big a version of yourself as you can be.”