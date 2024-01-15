James McAvoy, Brooklyn Beckham and More Show What a Stylish Man Looks Like at Prada Fashion Show

Newlyweds LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice gave a masterclass in couples style

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty James McAvoy attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show

Some of Hollywood's most famous men dressed to impress at Prada's Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show in Milan, Italy on Sunday.

Stars like James McAvoy, Jake Gyllenhaal, Brooklyn Beckham, Kasmere Trice and LaKeith Stanfield showed up to see the collection and they got the memo where the dress code was concerned.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty James McAvoy attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show .

McAvoy, 44, elevated the meaning of a cool casual look in a black-and-white floral print shirt and black trousers under a gray jacket.

Victor Boyko/Getty

Gyllenhaal, 43, went for a more traditional definition of the word casual in black slacks and a gray sweater paired with a black bomber jacket. We admit, it's the shades that really make this outfit.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Brooklyn Peltz Beckham attends the Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Menswear Fashion Show

Then there was Beckham, 24, who paired black trousers with a brown button-down sweater. It sounds simple enough, but the matching scarf detail over the sweater combined with the black Prada loafers ties the look together nicely.



Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty LaKeith Stanfield and Kasmere Trice arrive at the Prada fashion show.

Stanfield and Trice arrived arm-in-arm and proved they could teach a masterclass on couples style. The Atlanta actor, 32, continued the black trouser trend that the gentlemen seemed to favor that day, but his gray shirt had impeccable pocket detailing that made his outfit stand out from the crowd.

Black shades and a black hat that prominently featured the Prada emblem completed the look.



Trice complimented her husband in a long-sleeve denim crop top featuring button detailing and a floor-length denim skirt. She also accessorized the look with a hat that featured the Prada emblem.

Trice and Stanfield were one of few couples to attend the show on Sunday. They revealed exclusively to PEOPLE in July that they were married and had a son together.

Earlier this month, Stanfield told PEOPLE how marriage to the Haunted Mansion star has changed him.

"I mean, I feel like it's something that calls to you to be your best and highest self whenever, wherever you can, he said. "I got my ring on right now. I take it with me everywhere, and I feel my wife's presence with me everywhere. So it's a really beautiful thing, and I'm really, really grateful to have her."



