James May says Top Gear ‘needs a rethink’

The former Top Gear presenter James May has said that the series “needs a rethink” following the BBC’s decision to “rest” the show.

Production of the series was halted after Andrew Flintoff, one of its three current hosts, was seriously injured in an accident while filming for the programme last year.

May, 60, who used to present the long-running motoring show with Jeremy Clarkson and Richard Hammond, spoke out after the corporation said that the hit series will be off air for the “foreseeable future”.

May told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the decision is “very sad”.

He said: “It does need a bit of a rethink. It’s time for a new format and a new approach to the subject, because the subject has not been this interesting, I suspect, since the car was invented.

“And it would be a shame if an organisation like the BBC didn’t have something to say about it.”

Asked what a new format could involve, May said that he and his co-presenters Clarkson and Hammond “already” fill a gap for a show of this type on Amazon Prime Video.

He said that when the trio created The Grand Tour after leaving Top Gear in 2015, the latter followed a “similar format to the way we left it”.

May said: “I’m not saying I know what it is but there must be … another way of doing a show about cars that will embrace more fulsomely many of the questions being asked of cars that weren’t being asked of cars.”

He said that this could involve a “greater scrutiny” of cars, including the way the vehicles are powered, and said: “You could still do that in an entertaining and informative kind of way.”

Both May and Hammond resigned from the programme in 2015 after Clarkson was sacked for punching a producer.

The trio’s banter was a defining feature of the show, which saw them review cars, host celebrity guests and take part in features and motoring challenges.

May said: “Like everything else in the world cars are now under scrutiny: how they are used, how they are made, what they are made of, what they are used for, how we take responsibility for them, how they are powered. All these things make them a fascinating subject for this time.”

On the future of Top Gear, May said: “I would be really surprised if it has gone forever.”

Top Gear first aired in 1977 but filming of the 34th series was suspended after Flintoff’s car flipped when he turned a corner on a track in Dunsfold Aerodrome in Surrey in December last year.

Speaking about Flintoff, May said: “It was a lot more serious than we all thought, It did annoy me a bit that the ‘carshowerati’ – a terrible made up word – the people who watch cars shows, some people are very much with us or the new Top Gear and said: ‘Oh they’ve done that wrong so you can come back in and rescue it.’

“And I was thinking the bloke has hurt himself very badly, obviously in a life-changing way, and you could perhaps not use it as an opportunity to be partisan and just say it’s a rotten bit of luck and I hope you get well soon.”

Flintoff reportedly reached a £9 million settlement with the BBC following the accident and last month his legal team told The Sun that the former cricketer was still recovering from “life-altering significant” injuries.

The BBC said on Tuesday that it is “excited about new projects being developed” with the current Top Gear line-up of Flintoff, the presenter and comedian Paddy McGuinness and the automotive journalist Chris Harris.

BBC Studios said that a health and safety production review of Top Gear, which did not cover the accident but looked at previous seasons, found that there were “important learnings which would need to be rigorously applied to future Top Gear UK productions”.

A statement said: “The report includes a number of recommendations to improve approaches to safety as Top Gear is a complex programme-making environment routinely navigating tight filming schedules and ambitious editorial expectations – challenges often experienced by long-running shows with an established on and off screen team.

“Learnings included a detailed action plan involving changes in the ways of working, such as increased clarity on roles and responsibilities and better communication between teams for any future Top Gear production.”

