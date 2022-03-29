James out at Mavs, Davis near return as Lakers eye play-in

SCHUYLER DIXON
·1 min read
DALLAS (AP) — LeBron James will miss a game at Dallas with a sprained right ankle and Anthony Davis remains sidelined but close to returning from a foot sprain as the Los Angeles Lakers battle for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Lakers entered the meeting with the Mavericks on Tuesday night a half-game ahead of San Antonio for 10th in the West. An LA loss would leave the teams tied with seven games remaining.

James and Davis were listed as doubtful, which was actually an upgrade for Davis. The eight-time All-Star hasn't played since Feb. 16 because of the right mid-foot sprain.

Coach Frank Vogel said a decision on the possible return of Davis, along with James' status, would be decided before the Lakers play at Utah on Thursday to end a three-game trip.

The Lakers play again Friday at home against New Orleans. The Pelicans are ninth in the West, a half-game ahead of the Lakers.

Vogel said Monday that James had swelling in the ankle, while Davis went through his first full practice in Dallas since the injury.

“We knew they were both most likely out,” Vogel said before Tuesday night's game. “But (we) wanted to give it overnight to make sure they didn’t have a change of heart or a dramatic improvement in their injuries. They did not.”

James, the NBA scoring leader, and Davis have been limited to 21 games together because of injuries to both players. Davis also missed a month with a left knee injury.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

