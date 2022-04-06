James Marsden Reveals How Enchanted Sequel Disenchanted 'Raises the Bar' 15 Years After Original

Jen Juneau
·3 min read
James Marsden
James Marsden

Jesse Grant/Getty James Marsden

James Marsden is teasing some powerful musical numbers in the upcoming sequel to Enchanted.

Premiering this year on Disney+, Disenchanted will see the return of Marsden, Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey and Idina Menzel, 15 years after the original film.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new film Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Marsden, 48, said he "hasn't seen" Disenchanted — which recently wrapped filming, and in which he will reprise his role as Prince Edward — yet, but that the movie "raises the bar by giving Idina Menzel something to sing."

"It was a crime that in the first film, she's in a movie musical and you have Idina Menzel, and she doesn't sing a note," Marsden adds. "We've raised the bar by giving her some big, Stephen Schwartz, Alan Menken ... I can't say too much about what she sings, but original music, I'll say."

"So all new original music, all the original cast coming back and more, and just expanding on that world, which was so much fun 15 years ago," the actor says.

Enchanted, James Marsden and Idina Menzel
Enchanted, James Marsden and Idina Menzel

Moviestore/Shutterstock; Barry Wetcher/Disney Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock James Marsden (L) and Idina Menzel in Enchanted (2007)

RELATED: Disney's Enchanted Sequel, Disenchanted, Wraps Filming in Ireland: "Coming to You in 2022"

Marsden also chats about the film in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday, saying he was excited to do a sequel because "the formula just worked" in the first movie.

"I think maybe for a year or two, there were conversations about what [a second movie] would look like and what the story would be. But for some reason, it just didn't happen," he says. "I don't know really why. And I was told over the years that they were trying to get it made and trying to get the script written. And finally they got it together and I was happy to jump back into the crazy suits and swing the sword again."

The actor says "hopefully" Disenchanted is "going to take that joy that we created on the first movie and bring it to a whole new generation of audiences who may not have seen the first film."

"And all the fans from the original Enchanted, hopefully they'll be happy to see this one, as well. It has been a long time coming," Marsden adds.

The highly anticipated sequel has been in development since early 2010, according to the film's IMDb page, and Adam Shankman was confirmed to return as director in 2016. Disenchanted wrapped filming in Ireland in August 2021.

Maya Rudolph also joined the cast in May 2021 as the sequel's villain, Malvina Monroe. Additionally, Disenchanted stars Oscar Nuñez, Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays.

Menzel, who reprises her role as Nancy Tremaine, spoke with PEOPLE in August 2021 about being "really excited" for fans to see her belt it out in Disenchanted: "They gave me songs. They gave me music to sing, which I didn't have in the first one, which was fine actually, everyone else made a big deal about it."

"I was happy to be hired as just an actress, but now I'm really excited because these songs Stephen Schwartz and Alan Menken wrote, the songs are incredible," added the Tony Award winner, 50. "But there's so much music, and Amy singing her butt off, and it's just Patrick singing and tap dancing. It's really glorious and joyful and people are going to love it."

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 hits theaters Friday.

