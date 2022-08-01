James Marsden Knew About His ‘Westworld’ Return Back in Season 2: ‘It’s a Very Carefully Planned Artistic Journey’

Adam Chitwood
·11 min read

James Marsden’s return to “Westworld” in Season 4 came as a delightful shock to many fans given his character’s death back in Season 2, but the actor has known about his return ever since he was first killed off. Creators and showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan sat Marsden down at the beginning of the HBO sci-fi series’ second season to tell him the story arc for Teddy, including his character’s death towards the end of the season. But at the same time, they told Marsden Teddy would return in Season 4.

“They sat me down before we shot one frame of film on Season 2 and before I’d read one page of a script and said, ‘Here’s what you’re doing all through Season 2, and then you go away in Season 3 and you come back in Season 4,’ and I’m like okay, you all have the whole thing mapped out,” Marsden told TheWrap in a recent interview about his return.

“It’s pretty brilliant. I know that they’re constantly evolving along the way and there’s obviously the rewrites here and there and scenes get moved around in the editing room, so it’s definitely a fluid thing, but the story, the themes that they want to explore and the overall macro story has always been intact there. They’re definitely not going figuring it out along the way. It’s a very, very carefully planned, artistic journey.”

Read our full interview with Marsden to get the actor’s thoughts on his return, what it was like filming that “date” scene with Evan Rachel Wood, what it was like watching Season 3 from home and why he’s always been a “Westworld” superfan at heart.

You coming back was such a wonderful surprise. Take me back to when you first found out Teddy was going to die in Season 2. I know you’ve said that Lisa and Jonathan told you at that point, secretly, that you’d be back.

They did, yeah. So they were excited to detail and illustrate my journey for Teddy for Season 2. I hadn’t read the scripts yet so it was like, ‘Here’s your arc for Season 2. We’ve got a cool thing planned for you in Episode 5 where you get reprogrammed and you kind of become this killer. And then deep down Good Teddy reaches up and can’t go on this killing rampage with Dolores, and he ends his life.’ When I first heard that I went, ‘Oh, I’m done. That’s it for Teddy.’ And they said, ‘Yes, but you’re back in Season 4. We have a really cool idea for this beloved cast of characters and sometimes you’ve got to say goodbye to some of them so the audience feels like there’s true, genuine stakes that not everybody can cheat death. We’re gonna do it for the full season, but we assure you that you will be back, and I think the story that we want to tell, this is a big part of it. And if we do it right, when you come back in Season 4 people are going to be jumping out of their seats so happy that you’ve returned.’

So I was like, ‘Cool! All I want to do is serve that story. So whatever you need me to do. And yeah, I’m bummed that I won’t be joining you for Season 3, but excited for Season 4.’ So credit to them, I mean, they are the most kind and respectful and sensitive people. It was very, very cool of them to kind of go over the whole thing with me and say, ‘Hey, do not look at this as a negative thing at all. In fact, this is a very exciting thing, the story that we’re getting ready to tell.’

Also Read:
‘Westworld’ Showrunner Lisa Joy on Those Season 4, Episode 4 Reveals and What’s Next

I just spoke to Lisa and I told her this as well, but this season it feels like a lot of things are really coming into clarity from earlier seasons that were maybe obtuse or just downright befuddling. So Teddy’s death and rebirth, going back to when it happened in Season 2, is just more proof that they know where they’re going, they have a grand idea for this story and are executing it in a really cool way.

Yes. I was going to add exactly that to my last answer, which is the fact that they sat me down before we shot one frame of film on Season 2 and before I’d read one page of a script and said, ‘Here’s what you’re doing all through Season 2, and then you go away in Season 3 and you come back in Season 4,’ and I’m like okay, you all have the whole thing mapped out. It’s pretty brilliant. I know that they’re constantly evolving along the way and there’s obviously the rewrites here and there and scenes get moved around in the editing room, so it’s definitely a fluid thing, but the story, the themes that they want to explore and the overall macro story has always been intact there. They’re definitely not going figuring it out along the way. It’s a very, very carefully planned, artistic journey.

It’s clear you’re in good hands. Although when you come back to work this season, your workplace is like in a brand new building with a different name. It doesn’t look anything like the “Westworld” you were accustomed to. What was it like stepping back into the story for this radically different season?

Yeah I guess that’s kind of one of the fun things about “Westworld” is that they use their actors as actors, right? They allow so many of us to play different roles, essentially, whether you’re called the same character name or not. Teddy got reprogrammed in Season 2 and was a completely different person, and then Dolores was a completely different person in Season 2 than she was the beginning of Season 1. So it’s almost like you get to play several different characters embodying one person. So that’s fun. And that’s kind of what this season is feeling like. There should be a familiarity, obviously. The audience is gonna notice him and there’s a reason why when we meet, I’m picking up her lipstick, right? This is the beginning of their loop, so to speak.

But we’re dressed in contemporary clothes and speaking in contemporary dialect. I drop the sort of cowboy drawl thing, and Lisa was like, ‘I want this to feel like two modern day people going on a date.’ And you watch the scene, and she doesn’t know him, but there’s some connection that she can’t define. Some feeling of deja vu. And this time the roles are reversed. He has more awareness of the world around him and she may or may not have these memories there.

So that’s the feeling we want the audience to have, and it’s fun to play because Teddy, the first season, was just blank, right? Not blank, but it was he was on his narrative loop and there were boundaries that he couldn’t get past. There was no existential crisis until Dolores sort of helped him out with that. And now I’m the one going in and sort of peeling back the layers for her. The purpose and what he’s trying to get at, obviously, those questions aren’t answered just yet. But as an actor, I approached it as I want this to feel like an old friend. I wanted it to feel like a memory, seeing them together. And he’s someone in this world that’s still somehow confusing to her, but that she feels calm around, and that she trusts, even if the things coming out of his mouth sound ludicrous at first. He helps her realize her powers within this world as well. It feels like Teddy but it’s totally different. I’m allowed to have the sort of emotional and intellectual depth now.

westworld-season-4-evan-rachel-wood
HBO

What was it like working with Evan again with this very different dynamic? Teddy is kind of training Neo from “The Matrix” here.

That’s what I was gonna say, there’s a very “Matrix”-like quality to it and I’ve heard that from a few other people. It’s just a fun, different flavor to play. We just have so much fun on set and have a great sort of comfort with each other. There’s a familiarity there, we’re just like best buds, brother and sister. And when we both show up on set, we know exactly what the scene is about and what’s the intention of the scene. For me, there’s nothing more fun than watching Evan play “existential realization of awakening,” or whatever you want to call it, she just speaks paragraphs with her eyes without saying a word. I’m just like, “How do you do that? You’re so damn good!” When there needs to be vulnerability or confusion or anxiety, it’s like she’s got all 88 keys of a piano in her eyes. So it’s just fun to be the one sort of pulling her out and laying out a path for her, and watching her see it unfold in front of her. It’s just so much fun to watch. And hopefully the audience feels the same way.

This season, we’re not like riding around on horses doing our narrative loop talk and we’re also not full-on Terminator killing machines. We’re getting to look into each other’s eyes, and it feels as an actor that there’s a more human element to it.

It’s becoming clear that Lisa and Jonah are really telling the history of the evolution of AI from beginning to potentially end through the arc of this series. But for you, as actors, that means playing robots, for lack of a better word, who have lived decades and centuries and have seen civilizations rise and fall and have seen the worst and the best of humanity, which gives your character that much more complexity, I would think, to play.

It’s unlike any other job I’ve ever been a part of. There are moments where you can just be as loose and comfortable and natural and human as possible, like the date scene. And then there’s moments like at the end of Season 2 where you’re just a complete killing machine. At the end of it all you are the sort of sum of many different existences, so going in and sort of carefully selecting which of those experiences register and which of them are deprogrammed. Or which ones sort of stay to inform who you are and what actions you take. It’s a really fun and challenging exploration.

What was your experience like watching Season 3 having not read the scripts or been a part of the production?

It was strange for sure, but it wasn’t so different than any of those seasons I was in, to be honest. Just because there’s so many storylines, there’s so many different subplots, so when I’m watching a season that I’m even in, I’m still shoveling popcorn in my mouth, eyes wide open, like, what happens next? I’m always getting surprised. I always feel like I watch it as a fan first. Even since Season 1, there’s the same feeling when we get the scripts. It’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ I remember calling Evan at the end of Season 1 when they who Wyatt is, and how it ends with Anthony Hopkins’ character, and we called each other like, ‘Holy sh-t!’ We’re like super fans at heart. I still I always feel like I’m watching something new and surprising. And you read the scripts, but you never see the other scenes that you’re not in getting shot.

So I guess it wasn’t that different, but my fanboy inside for “Westworld” started kicking in during Season 3. It was weird, but it wasn’t too weird. Because it always feels like there’s a separation from myself. It’s one of those shows and projects that you feel like, ‘Oh man, I’m a cog in this really amazing and complex wheel,’ and I get to sit back and just enjoy it.

I think the audience and the fans are gonna dig kind of where we’re going with this season. I’d say these last couple episodes are probably a little bit of the calm before the storm.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

“Westworld” airs Sunday nights on HBO and is streaming on HBO Max.

Also Read:
‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Review: HBO Max Series Goes Full ‘Scream’ to Delightfully Chilling Effect

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Yusei Kikuchi’s confidence an x-factor for Blue Jays ahead of deadline

    His recent time away from the team during a three-week IL stint offered a chance for some mechanical re-tooling as Kikuchi tries to find his swagger.

  • Spin and win: Verstappen rallies to eighth win of F1 season

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Formula One champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday. His eighth win of the season pushed Verstappen's lead to 80 points over Charles Leclerc as F1 heads into its midseason break. Mercedes placed both its cars on the podium for the second straight race; seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton carved his way from seventh to a second-place finish, teammate and pole-sitter George Russell was th

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Berrios strikes out six in seven innings in Blue Jays' 4-1 victory over Tigers

    TORONTO — As Toronto Blue Jays management attempts to improve its roster before Tuesday's trade deadline, a pair of acquisitions in the past 12 months, Jose Berrios and Matt Chapman continue to enjoy their most productive stints with their new team. Berrios pitched another sound seven innings with seven strikeouts and surrendered only one run on three hits in the Blue Jays (57-45) 4-1 victory against the light-hitting Detroit Tigers (41-62) on Sunday. Chapman drilled a two-run, two-out homer in

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Doctor at McMaster Children's Hospital dies after competing in Toronto Triathlon Festival

    Dr. Candace Nayman was so focused on helping others in life that it only made sense that she would do so in death as well, her siblings say. The McMaster Children's Hospital pediatrics resident died Thursday, days after collapsing in the water during a race in the Toronto Triathlon Festival on Sunday, July 24. At her funeral, held Thursday at Toronto's Benjamin's Park Memorial Chapel, her siblings Lauren and Maurice described Candace as someone who loved children, often gave blood and had proudl

  • Teoscar Hernandez's three-run homer lifts Blue Jays over Tigers 5-3

    TORONTO — Teoscar Hernandez doesn't always grab the headlines like his Toronto Blue Jays teammates, but there's no denying he can be an impact player. Hernandez's three-run homer was part of a four-run comeback as the Toronto Blue Jays rallied past the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Saturday. Toronto interim manager John Schneider said Hernandez should not be overlooked by fans or opposing teams. "He can change the game with one swing just as much as anyone around the league," said Schneider. "He got a m

  • Unbeaten Blue Bombers win a 35-28 thriller over Stampeders

    CALGARY — Zach Collaros kept his composure in a back-and-forth game to keep his Winnipeg Blue Bombers undefeated. Although Winnipeg trailed at four different times during Saturday's CFL game, the star quarterback found a way to lead the Blue Bombers (8-0) to a 35-28 victory over the Calgary Stampeders (4-2) at McMahon Stadium. “That’s Zach Collaros for you,” said receiver Nic Demski, who returned to action after missing the past four games with an ankle injury and caught a pair of touchdown pass

  • Toronto Raptors add Spanish forward Juancho Hernangomez to roster

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed forward Juancho Hernangomez. Terms were not disclosed, but ESPN reported the deal is for one year. The six-foot-nine, 214-pound Madrid native averaged 3.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 11.1 minutes in 40 appearances (nine starts) last season with Boston, San Antonio and Utah. Hernangomez was picked 15th overall by Denver in the 2016 NBA draft. He holds career averages of 5.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 15.7 minutes in 297 games (66 starts) with Denver, Minnesota

  • Pump Up The Jams: Manager John Schneider invites DJ into Blue Jays clubhouse

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse had a different vibe on Saturday morning. Instead of some quiet country music or baseball highlights playing on the spacious room's TVs, a DJ was performing a set featuring house music and classic rap and R&B tracks from the late 1990s. Although the clubhouse has an impressive sound system, usually deployed with a fog machine after big wins, interim Blue Jays manager John Schneider decided to shake things up ahead of their matinee against the visiting De