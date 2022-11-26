James Madison drills Coastal Carolina, shares division title

·2 min read

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) Todd Centeio threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth as James Madison made a major statement in a 47-7 win over Coastal Carolina on Saturday, blasting a team booked into the Sun Belt Conference championship game on December 3.

James Madison completed its first Football Bowl Subdivision season as a member of the Sun Belt by claiming a share of the East Division title. The Dukes finished the regular season tied with the Chanticleers at 6-2 in conference play but are ineligible for the postseason as part of their transition from the FCS.

Coastal Carolina took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter on Jarrett Guest pass to Tyson Mobley for a 33-yard touchdown.

Centeio threw a pair of second-quarter touchdown passes, a 34-yard strike to Reggie Brown and a 26-yard connection with Devin Ravenel to take a 20-7 lead at halftime, then found Drew Painter from 17-yards out and reconnected with Ravenel on an 8-yard touchdown in the third quarter. He added an 11-yard run in the fourth quarter.

James Madison (8-3) limited the Chanticleers (9-2) to 189 yard of total offense, holding them to 90 rushing yards on 39 carries.

Centeio completed 17 of 32 pass attempts for 287 yards and the Dukes ran for 215 yards on 34 carries with three backs gaining at least 50 yards. Ravenel finished with five catches for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dukes are one of two programs to have completed at all four levels of NCAA football, having won the FCS national title in 2016 and appeared in two more championship games before moving up this season. The program has not had a losing season in more than two decades.

