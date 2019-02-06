James Madison completes Cignetti's first recruiting class

(STATS) - New James Madison coach Curt Cignetti will be under a microscope in the coming years as he follows the highly successful Mike Houston.

Cignetti likely came away from his first recruiting cycle at JMU with positive feelings, adding five signees on Wednesday to complete a 13-member class. The Dukes signed eight during the early period in December, including three-star running back C.J. Jackson from Richmond, Virginia

The newest additions included three high school teammates at Good Counsel in Olney, Maryland: linebacker Julio Ayamel, defensive linemen Jalen Green and running back Latrele Palmer.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"We're really excited about the 2019 recruiting class," Cignetti said. "We believe these young men will be great assets to James Madison University as students, athletes and members of the Harrisonburg community."

James Madison finished 9-4 last season and was 37-6 in three years under Houston, winning the 2016 FCS national title, finishing as the runner-up in 2017 and claiming CAA Football titles in both seasons.

---=

James Madison 2019 Signing Class

Julio Ayamel, LB, 6-0, 224, Gaithersburg, Md. (Good Counsel)

Hunter Bullock, TE, 6-4, 235, Gaffney, S.C. (Gaffney)

Kevin Curry, WR, 5-11 5/8 180, Winchester, Va. (John Handley)

Dorian Davis, CB, 6-0, 170, Shelby, N.C. (Shelby)

Austin Douglas, RB, 5-11, 190, Alpharetta, Ga. (Mount Vernon School)

Jalen Green, DL, 6-2, 245, Baltimore (Good Counsel)

C.J. Jackson, RB, 5-10, 190, Richmond, Va. (Hermitage)

Sean Johns, DL, 6-3, 240, Leesburg, Va. (Gonzaga College)

Carlo Jones, DL, 6-3, 240, Riverdale, Md. (Avalon)

Taurus Jones, LB, 6-1, 210, Portsmouth, Va. (I.C. Norcom)

Tanner Morris, OL, 6-2, 288, Fayetteville, N.C. (Terry Sanford)

Latrele Palmer, RB, 5-11, 230, Boyds, Md. (Good Counsel)

Jordan White, S, 6-0, 195, West Orange, N.J. (West Orange)