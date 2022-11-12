James Maddison's World Cup hopes hanging by thread after leg injury playing for Leicester

James Maddison goes down injured against West Ham - Plumb Images/Getty Images
James Maddison’s World Cup hopes are hanging by a thread after the Leicester playmaker came off injured against West Ham on Saturday.

His afternoon had got off to the best possible start when he marked his shock call-up to the squad for Qatar with an eighth-minute opener.

But then disaster struck for Maddison when he pulled up with no opposition player nearby. He appeared to be holding his right thigh when he disconsolately walked off and even though he was not limping heavily, his participation in the tournament must now be in serious doubt.

The quick turnaround between this weekend’s Premier League games - the last before the World Cup - and England’s first game against Iran next Monday means Maddison will have little time to recover.

Gareth Southgate’s travelling party depart for Qatar on Tuesday and train for the first time the following day. The countdown then begins to their first match against Iran on Monday afternoon.

Maddison’s inclusion was the most eye-catching of the 26-man party and came after a groundswell of support for the forward.

Southgate hailed his form as “exceptional” and admitted Maddison, who has won just a single England cap to date, could no longer be ignored. “He is playing as well as any of the attacking players in the country,” the England manager said. “He can offer something different.”

Telegraph Sport columnist Joe Cole said Maddison’s “bravery” with the ball - an ability to work his way out of tight positions - made him a must-have for the World Cup.

“Maddison is a player with great technical ability, who can take the ball under pressure and is brave enough to do so again and again,” he wrote earlier this week. “I can tell you that you need to be brave in that position.

“Our traditional English view of bravery is warriors like Terry Butcher, Paul Ince and John Terry - bodies on the line and bandaged heads. We need to think of bravery in another dimension as well.”

The staging of this tournament in winter created the unprecedented situation where a round of Premier League games were played following the announcement of the squad. It remains to be seen if Maddison will become the highest-profile injury victim or if his injury can be managed and his World Cup dream kept alive.

Maddison blow overshadows Leicester win

By John Aizlewood at London Stadium

It couldn’t have been going better for Leicester City’s James Maddison. A World Cup call-up in midweek and, as apposite celebration, the opening goal. Alas for him and perhaps for England he lasted just 25 minutes at the London Stadium, hobbling off after seemingly tweaking a thigh muscle, although towards the end of the game he was to be seen chuckling in Leicester’s dug out, clearly enjoying his club’s triumph.

It is, though, beginning to turn dark for West Ham United. Another defeat – their third at home in six days – left them with just four Premier League victories all season. Playing with just one striker, especially one as laissez-faire as Gianluca Scamacca, is no long-term solution for a team who were booed off again and must now look over their shoulders.

Leicester have now won four of their last five league games and their early-season crisis is already sepia tinted. Imperious in defence and crafty in midfield, they had a cutting edge too and were ahead after just eight minutes when Boubakary Soumare expertly picked out Harvey Barnes’s run. The winger turned Thilo Kehrer every which way before crossing. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and then Patson Daka helped it along and Maddison, unmarked at the back post, swept in.

A doubt before kick-off, Kurt Zouma hobbled off after 15 minutes but so too would Maddison himself after pulling up with no West Ham player near with what looked like a muscle strain.

Daniel Amartey’s mazy run ended with a flying Lukasz Fabianski save, but West Ham began to press. Danny Ward saved well from Said Benrahma and if mentally Brazil’s Lucas Paqueta was already in Qatar, he did send a couple of tame efforts wide.

And yet Leicester should have taken their halt-time tea two to the good after Daka collected Youri Tielemans’s terrific through ball and sped towards goal, only to be crudely felled by Craig Dawson. After Var intervention, referee Jarred Gillett awarded the penalty. Tielemans’s effort was powerful enough, but at a perfect height for a goalkeeper who guessed correctly. Fabianski did and West Ham were off the hook, although not from their own supporters who jeered them off.

West Ham continued to unconvincingly press after the break, but the game settled into torpor and Leicester looked comfortable. They looked even more solid when Tielemans left the field unscathed and they re-assumed control after Jamie Vardy forced Fabianski into another fine save.

They settled it when Pablo Fornals’s dreadful crossfield ball was cut out. Ayoze Perez found Barnes, who hurtled past the slumbering then lumbering Nayef Aguerd and slotted his fourth goal in five league games past Fabianski.

