James Maddison celebrates Leicester's equaliser at Leeds - James Maddison to be sold this summer regardless of Leicester's fate - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

Leicester City have five games to secure their Premier League future, but a summer departure for James Maddison appears inevitable.

Maddison is set to be sold regardless of the outcome of Leicester's survival mission with Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United interested in the England international.

Leicester revealed record losses of £92.5 million in their financial accounts earlier this year and will return to the club's model of selling a key asset this summer to balance the books.

Maddison is Leicester's best player and will be available for a fee understood to be between £45 million and £60 million, with just over a year left on his current contract.

The attacking midfielder represents Leicester's best hope of avoiding relegation and Dean Smith says the "football nut" is fully committed to the task ahead.

Smith worked with £100 million star Jack Grealish at Aston Villa and insists there are similarities between the two playmakers.

"I think they are different types of players but they both know they've got ability and want to push themselves to become the best," said Smith.

"I think when you've got players that have that personality and character they push you as coaches and you want to go and help them become better players. James seems to have that as well.

"He's always looking to see what he can do better. He's really engaging in the meetings we have and tactical meetings, and very vocal as well. I can see that similarity (with Grealish) of wanting to push himself.

"I'm liking what I'm seeing in training so far and he's not disappointed in the games either. All the players are really focused and James is certainly one of them."

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha is flying into England to attend the game, which could see the club escape the bottom three with a win.

Smith will be without striker Kelechi Iheanacho, who is doubtful to play again this season after sustaining a groin injury in the 1-1 draw at Leeds on Tuesday.