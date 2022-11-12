James Maddison injury causes World Cup concern as Leicester beat West Ham

Andy Sims
·2 min read
James Maddison’s injury will be a concern for England boss Gareth Southgate (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)
James Maddison’s injury will be a concern for England boss Gareth Southgate (Isaac Parkin/PA) (PA Wire)

James Maddison’s World Cup place could be in jeopardy after he limped off during Leicester’s 2-0 win at West Ham.

The midfielder, called into Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday, went down holding his leg in the 23rd minute at the London Stadium.

After receiving treatment on the pitch the midfielder, who had opened the scoring with his seventh goal of the season, gingerly left the field.

With England’s first match just nine days away, even a relatively minor injury could mean Maddison missing out in Qatar.

It would be a cruel blow for a player whose exceptional form this season prompted Southgate to call him up after three years in the international wilderness.

However, the sight of Maddison sitting behind the substitutes’ bench laughing and smiling with his team-mates suggested the injury may not be as serious as first feared.

Just 15 minutes earlier Maddison had illustrated exactly why Southgate turned to him.

His clever flick started the move in midfield, and when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s low cross was helped on by Patson Daka, the 25-year-arrived at the far post to sweep the ball home.

But soon after Maddison was sitting in the centre-circle holding his leg and being consoled by Three Lions team-mate Declan Rice.

The injury overshadowed another fine win for Leicester with winger Harvey Barnes, himself once capped for England in 2020, wrapping it up late in the second half.

West Ham also suffered an injury blow in the first half when defender Kurt Zouma, who hurt himself in the warm-up, hobbled off.

Yet the hosts, in desperate need of a win after a miserable run of results, perked up after Maddison’s departure and Said Benrahma and Lucas Paqueta forced fine saves from Danny Ward.

Tomas Soucek had the ball in the net but Jarrod Bowen, one of the players who could potentially replace Maddison in the England squad, was offside in the build-up.

Shortly before half-time Leicester were awarded a penalty after VAR correctly ruled that Craig Dawson had fouled Daka in the area.

Youri Tielemans stepped up to take the spot-kick but his effort was saved by Hammers keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

It was a major let-off for West Ham, who went in search of an equaliser after the break with Rice heading narrowly over and Gianluca Scamacca just failing to get on the end of Thilo Kehrer’s cross.

But just as the Hammers were building up a head of steam, a cross-field pass from substitute Pablo Fornals was intercepted and Leicester broke.

Ayoze Perez noticed Barnes tearing past him down the left and played a perfectly weighted pass for the 24-year-old to slot past Fabianski and seal a fourth Premier League win in five matches for the Foxes.

Latest Stories

  • Devils give Martin Brodeur new contract, exec VP title

    NEWARK, N.J. — Hall of Fame goaltender Martin Brodeur has been named executive vice president of hockey operations and given a new multi-year contract extension by the New Jersey Devils. Devils’ general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced Thursday that Brodeur will be staying with the organization after spending the last 2 1/2 years serving as an adviser to hockey operations and on the business side. “Working with Tom’s group for the past few years, I have seen firsthand what he and our managing pa

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Canadiens rookie Juraj Slafkovsky suspended 2 games for boarding

    NEW YORK (AP) — Montreal Canadiens rookie forward Juraj Slafkovsky was suspended by the NHL for two games on Wednesday for boarding Matt Luff of the Detroit Red Wings. The incident happened in the third period of Montreal’s 3-2 shootout win at Detroit on Tuesday. The 18-year-old Slafkovsky, the first overall pick in the 2022 draft, was assessed a major and game misconduct for driving Luff head-first into the boards with a check from behind. Slafkovsky, who had three goals in 10 games this sesaon

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • GMs not interested in discussing Click's status with Astros

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Houston Astros general manager James Click hasn't yet reached a new deal to return to the World Series champions — a curious situation, but not one he or his fellow GMs had much interest in discussing at their meetings this week. Click didn't answer Tuesday when asked at a Las Vegas Strip resort whether he would accept a one-year deal. His colleagues were hesitant to wade into Click's future, saying they were concentrating on their clubs. “He's had a great year,” New York Mets G

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Predicting the Raptors' record without Pascal Siakam

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi predict how the Raptors will cope without Pascal Siakam for at least the next two weeks and what their record will be at the end of November.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada Ravens women look to end Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note

    The Canada Ravens look to end their Rugby League World Cup campaign on a winning note Wednesday against tournament debutant Brazil in Leeds, England. Having lost to Papua New Guinea (34-12) and England (54-4), the Canadian women cannot advance to the semifinals. Pride and third place in Group A are on the line Wednesday at Headlingley Stadium. Brazil is also winless, having lost 72-4 to England and 70-0 to Papua New Guinea. For Canada captain Gabrielle Hindley, the tournament has been positive.

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Recently retired P.K. Subban joining ESPN as hockey analyst

    P.K. Subban has become a full-time member of ESPN's hockey team after contributing during last season’s Stanley Cup playoff coverage. Subban, who retired in September, has signed a three-year agreement with ESPN. He will work mainly as a studio analyst but will handle some games during the season. “I’ve known for a few weeks now. It’s been tough to have known what I was gonna do that and just kind of keep it close to the chest. But I’m excited now that we’re now here,” Subban said. “I had done s

  • Fernandez, Andreescu to lead Canadian squad against Italy and Switzerland at BJK Cup

    Armed with a well-rounded lineup that has plenty of star power, Canadian captain Sylvain Bruneau is aiming high at this week's Billie Jean King Cup. "We're capable of everything really," he said Monday on a pre-tournament video call from Glasgow. The 12-team finals bracket features four groups at Emirates Arena. In Group A, Canada will open against Italy on Thursday and take on Switzerland on Friday. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu will likely serve as the singles weapons for a Canadian si