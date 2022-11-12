James Maddison helps Leicester see off West Ham but suffers injury scare

Jacob Steinberg at the London Stadium
·4 min read

There were only 22 minutes on the clock when James Maddison limped off, giving Gareth Southgate an injury scare before England head off for the World Cup, but by that stage the Leicester playmaker had already done his bit to loosen David Moyes’s grip on the West Ham job.

Maddison’s seventh goal of the season arrived early, providing Leicester with the impetus to edge further into mid-table, and made it impossible not to wonder if West Ham’s players are still listening to their manager. That lingering sense of the project growing stale, of Moyes running out of ideas, is gathering momentum. There was another slow start from West Ham, who are a point above the bottom three, and they did not have the wit to recover.

Related: Newcastle United v Chelsea: Premier League – live

Under pressure after a deflating defeat to Crystal Palace and the minor humiliation of going out of the Carabao Cup to Blackburn, Moyes needed urgency from West Ham. What he got, though, was further evidence of his side’s repeated inability to take games by the scruff of the neck. There was little urgency from the hosts during the opening minutes, little sign of a plan with the ball, and nobody who has been paying any attention to West Ham will have been surprised when Leicester’s first attack of any note ended with them taking the lead.

It was a lovely goal, sparked by Boubakary Soumaré stepping through midfield and sending Harvey Barnes into space on the left. The Leicester winger had the beating of Thilo Kehrer and West Ham were in further trouble when Lucas Paquetá failed to track a burst from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. From there it was on to Patson Daka and although the striker scuffed his shot the ball ran to Maddison, who celebrated his surprise inclusion in the England squad by ramming an emphatic finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

The question for Moyes was whether he had taken an unnecessary risk by starting Kurt Zouma, who had hobbled off with an injury during the warmup. West Ham’s defence looked unsettled and Zouma only lasted 13 minutes before having to make way for Nayef Aguerd, whose introduction came just as the home fans were starting to get into their side.

Harvey Barnes slots the ball past Lukasz Fabianski to double Leicester’s lead.
Harvey Barnes slots the ball past Lukasz Fabianski to double Leicester’s lead. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

The London Stadium has not been a happy place this season. There were boos for Moyes when he replaced Saïd Benrahma against Palace last weekend and, for anyone trying to understand the dissenters, they could look at how West Ham stood off Leicester. Paquetá barely lifted a leg as Daniel Amartey ambled forward to draw a fine save from Fabianski.

Local frustration was growing, although the mood changed when Maddison went down and clutched the back of his right leg. Declan Rice went over to console his England colleague, who will hope Brendan Rodgers was right to say afterwards that the injury would not stop him boarding the plane to Qatar, but West Ham were keen to make the most of Maddison’s departure. Greater intensity led to a few openings; Benrahma and Paquetá both went close.

Yet West Ham were not doing enough to create chances for Gianluca Scamacca, who was handled well by Wout Faes. Jarrod Bowen was ineffective on the right and Leicester should have pulled clear when Craig Dawson conceded a penalty with a lumbering foul on Daka. Fabianski’s save from Youri Tielemans meant West Ham still had hope.

Containment was the focus for Leicester during the second half. In truth, they did not have to do much. There was plenty of huff and puff from West Ham, plus a few flashes from Benrahma and Paquetá, but they had no end product.

Leicester were prepared to sit back and play on the break. Jamie Vardy threatened after coming off the bench and the game was over when another substitute, Ayoze Pérez, danced through midfield before releasing Barnes, whose confident finish left a despairing Rice shaking his head and Moyes staring into the middle distance. The boos at the end were not a surprise.

Latest Stories

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Falcons slipping in NFC South after 3rd loss in 4 games

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons were one of the NFL’s feel-good stories the first month the season. But any NFC South title aspirations might be starting to slip away from the Falcons after three losses in four games, including a disappointing 25-15 defeat to the Carolina Panthers on Thursday night. It was Atlanta’s second loss in five days after falling 20-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday — a game it had to have to remain in first place in the division. “Yeah, it’s tough," Fa

  • Ovechkin, Capitals hand Oilers seventh straight loss, 5-4

    Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Capitals newcomer Dylan Strome had two goals and an assist and Erik Gustafsson added three assists for the Capitals. Charlie Lindgren had 25 saves. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a goal and an assist for the Oilers. Stuart Skinner finished with 26

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Ovechkin scores again, Capitals beat Oilers 5-4 to end skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored for a third consecutive game, Evgeny Kuznetsov had two goals and two assists and the Washington Capitals beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 Monday night to snap a four-game losing streak. Ovechkin beat Stuart Skinner on the power play, making him the 163rd different NHL goaltender he has scored against. It's also the third game in a row he has scored on a new goalie after Detroit's Ville Husso and Arizona's Karel Vejmelka became Nos. 161 and 162. Goal No. 788 of

  • Canadian Elite Basketball League announces expansion to Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The Canadian Elite Basketball League says it is expanding to Winnipeg for the 2023 season. Winnipeg will be the league's fifth expansion since it launched in 2019 with six teams. The league said Winnipeg's name and logo will be announced at a later date. The CEBL, now with 11 teams, is the largest wholly Canadian professional sports league. The CFL and soccer's Canadian Premier League, which recently added a new team in Vancouver FC, each have nine franchises. The CEBL has expanded it

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Calgary Stampeders look to 2023 with Maier as Mitchell quarterbacking era likely over

    CALGARY — Jake Maier took his job. What was likely Bo Levi Mitchell's parting message as a Calgary Stampeder quarterback was believe Maier deserves it. "If you're questioning anything, I can tell you don't, because that guy is going to be very special," Mitchell said Monday as the Stampeders closed the book on their 2022 CFL season. "Jake's got a good head on his shoulders and a damn good arm as well." Maier, 25, went 6-3 in starts after replacing Mitchell in August. Maier's two-year contract ex

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Whitecaps draw Real CD Espana in Champions League opening series

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps will launch their third Champions League campaign in early March against Honduran side Real CD Espana. The official draw for the CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 was held Monday night in Miami. The Whitecaps, who failed to qualify for the Major League Soccer playoffs this season, secured their Champions League berth after defeating Toronto FC on July 26 in the Canadian Championship Final at B.C. Place. The teams played to a 1-1 tie and the Whitecaps won 5

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper

  • Jack Eichel lights up former squad in revenge game for the ages

    After the Buffalo crowd got the better of Eichel during his homecoming last year, Round 2 was a completely different story for the former Sabres captain.

  • Mitchell Miller signing highlights importance of player power

    Bruins Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and Nick Foligno have received praise for expressing their discomfort with their team's signing of Mitchell Miller. However, the embarrassing episode underlines the need for more NHL players to use their platform to speak out, even when it goes against their own team's on-ice interests.

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Johnson leads Spurs past injury-riddled Bucks 111-93

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 29 points, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game skid by topping the banged-up Milwaukee Bucks 111-93 on Friday night. Devin Vassell had 22 points in San Antonio's first win since Oct. 30. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Milwaukee played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday, Kris Middleton, Pat Connaughton, Grayson Allen, Joe Ingles and A.J. Green due to health issues. Jevon Carter scored 21 points for the Bucks, and Brook Lop

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Russia-Ukraine war derails World Cup of Hockey plans for '24

    Russia's war in Ukraine has derailed plans to hold a World Cup of Hockey this winter. The NHL and NHL Players' Association on Friday abandoned plans to stage a World Cup in February 2024 as they had hoped, saying in a joint statement “iit is not feasible" in the current environment. There is uncertainty about what to do with players from Russia since the country's invasion of Ukraine earlier this year and the ongoing war there. Some countries did not want Russians to participate, even if under a

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach scored two goals and the Montreal Canadiens earned a 5-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki, Arber Xhekaj and Dach gave Montreal (7-6-1) a three-goal lead in the first period. Mike Hoffman also scored, for his third goal in two nights. Samuel Montembeault made 30 saves for the win. Luke Schenn and Nils Hoglander replied for Vancouver (4-7-3) in a third period comeback attempt. Thatcher Demko had a difficult night in the Canucks' net, sto