James Maddison helps Leicester see off West Ham but suffers injury scare

There were only 22 minutes on the clock when James Maddison limped off, giving Gareth Southgate an injury scare before England head off for the World Cup, but by that stage the Leicester playmaker had already done his bit to loosen David Moyes’s grip on the West Ham job.

Maddison’s seventh goal of the season arrived early, providing Leicester with the impetus to edge further into mid-table, and made it impossible not to wonder if West Ham’s players are still listening to their manager. That lingering sense of the project growing stale, of Moyes running out of ideas, is gathering momentum. There was another slow start from West Ham, who are a point above the bottom three, and they did not have the wit to recover.

Under pressure after a deflating defeat to Crystal Palace and the minor humiliation of going out of the Carabao Cup to Blackburn, Moyes needed urgency from West Ham. What he got, though, was further evidence of his side’s repeated inability to take games by the scruff of the neck. There was little urgency from the hosts during the opening minutes, little sign of a plan with the ball, and nobody who has been paying any attention to West Ham will have been surprised when Leicester’s first attack of any note ended with them taking the lead.

It was a lovely goal, sparked by Boubakary Soumaré stepping through midfield and sending Harvey Barnes into space on the left. The Leicester winger had the beating of Thilo Kehrer and West Ham were in further trouble when Lucas Paquetá failed to track a burst from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. From there it was on to Patson Daka and although the striker scuffed his shot the ball ran to Maddison, who celebrated his surprise inclusion in the England squad by ramming an emphatic finish past Lukasz Fabianski.

The question for Moyes was whether he had taken an unnecessary risk by starting Kurt Zouma, who had hobbled off with an injury during the warmup. West Ham’s defence looked unsettled and Zouma only lasted 13 minutes before having to make way for Nayef Aguerd, whose introduction came just as the home fans were starting to get into their side.

Harvey Barnes slots the ball past Lukasz Fabianski to double Leicester’s lead. Photograph: David Klein/Reuters

The London Stadium has not been a happy place this season. There were boos for Moyes when he replaced Saïd Benrahma against Palace last weekend and, for anyone trying to understand the dissenters, they could look at how West Ham stood off Leicester. Paquetá barely lifted a leg as Daniel Amartey ambled forward to draw a fine save from Fabianski.

Local frustration was growing, although the mood changed when Maddison went down and clutched the back of his right leg. Declan Rice went over to console his England colleague, who will hope Brendan Rodgers was right to say afterwards that the injury would not stop him boarding the plane to Qatar, but West Ham were keen to make the most of Maddison’s departure. Greater intensity led to a few openings; Benrahma and Paquetá both went close.

Yet West Ham were not doing enough to create chances for Gianluca Scamacca, who was handled well by Wout Faes. Jarrod Bowen was ineffective on the right and Leicester should have pulled clear when Craig Dawson conceded a penalty with a lumbering foul on Daka. Fabianski’s save from Youri Tielemans meant West Ham still had hope.

Containment was the focus for Leicester during the second half. In truth, they did not have to do much. There was plenty of huff and puff from West Ham, plus a few flashes from Benrahma and Paquetá, but they had no end product.

Leicester were prepared to sit back and play on the break. Jamie Vardy threatened after coming off the bench and the game was over when another substitute, Ayoze Pérez, danced through midfield before releasing Barnes, whose confident finish left a despairing Rice shaking his head and Moyes staring into the middle distance. The boos at the end were not a surprise.