Russell Martin’s Southampton tenure comes to an end after Tottenham rout

James Maddison celebrates scoring Spurs’ fifth goal. Photograph: Graham Hunt/ProSports/Shutterstock

As a battle of the Premier League’s most idealistic managers, it registered as no-contest. Such was the dominance of Ange Postecoglou’s version of the glory game over Southampton’s it led to Russell Martin’s misguided evangelism being discontinued. Saints’ main contribution to any free-flowing football was letting Spurs play as they liked.

Two seasons ago, on Tottenham’s previous Premier League visit to St Mary’s, a rancorous 3-3 draw had preceded Antonio Conte’s post-match rant for the ages, leaving Daniel Levy and the club’s exec class’s ears burning, the Italian’s last act at Spurs. This time, Martin became the casualty, Saints fans making their feelings clear.

“I don’t know, mate,” Martin replied to post-match questions on his job prospects. “You’re speaking to the wrong person.” The response of the Southampton board was swift.

For Spurs, Sunday night by the south coast proved a highly enjoyable holiday from the eternal existentialism of being English football’s most mercurial club. If Southampton were easy prey, particularly in the first half, then Tottenham’s top stars rose to the occasion. There was even a role to play for a forgotten man in a first win since Saints’ fellow Premier League whipping boys, Manchester City, were beaten 4-0 on 23 November.

“It was outstanding,” said Postecoglou. “We had 10 first-team players unavailable tonight. We had to come out quickly because we knew we were going to get tired. We are asking a lot of our players and the quality and energy showed was outstanding.”

The defensive selection had looked makeshift, with Archie Gray at centre-back and at right-back, Djed Spence making his first Premier League start since joining from Middlesbrough in August 2022. Could a discarded relic from the Antonio Conte era deliver an instant impact? Spence marching through the yawning gap in Saints’ midfield and laying on James Maddison to score after 38 seconds provided an answer.

“He’s been patient, and he’s a great lad,” said Maddison. “Djed is quite a laid back character anyway, so I don’t think he needed too much of a pep talk.”

Martin’s team’s reputation as a soft touch with poor levels of concentration preceded itself, and was augmented again, this time fatally. No Sunday songs of praise for Saints. The home boos and calls for Martin to depart rang out once Spurs scored their quick second, Son Heung-min slotting home after Maddison’s ball was helped on by Jan Bednarek.

“I understand it’s not personal, so I don’t know them and they don’t know me,” said Martin of the fans’ reaction. “As a manager? Yeah, of course it hurts me. It hurts the team. I also understand it.”

“We want Martin out” sounded as the third came. Son’s cross found Dominic Solanke, and Bednarek could only divert the ball to Dejan Kulusevksi. If home fans had seen enough then so had their manager. A 14th-minute tactical substitution of Kamaldeen Sulemana for defender Nathan Wood led to a touchline standoff between the subbed player and his desperate manager. Having completed five from six passes, the Ghanaian was guilty only of being the closest player to Martin. “I could have taken anyone off,” said Martin.

Saints fans barrelled to the exit en masse as Pape Sarr scored the fourth in the 25th minute. Martin stood, isolated and aware that, like Steve Cooper last month, and Gary O’Neil earlier on Sunday, when a manager’s number is up, it is public opinion that delivers the final blow. He headed down the tunnel before the half-time whistle even came, thus missing Maddison scoring the fifth from a tight angle.

Would he quit at half-time? Anything seemed possible before he made a reappearance to low-level boos. Spurs fans, meanwhile, sang the praises of their manager, whose team, when getting it right, give them much to enjoy.

“Nothing has changed with me,” said Postecoglou. “I still have the same resolve and determination to make sure we become the football club and football team we want to be. Tonight was about the players, really.”

With Tyler Dibling leading the charge, and those fans who remained finding their voice, there was a Saints improvement. Spurs did not go for the throat. The scoreline’s lack of jeopardy meant Lucas Bergvall could gain further experience in midfield on his first Premier League start. Gray’s all-round talents are being used at centre-back and he looked as composed as in midfield and at full-back.

Spence, subbed off, left the field to a standing ovation. Southampton’s fans recovered their humour with sarcastic laughter when Mateus Fernandes scored an offside goal. Not that the gallows humour spared Martin, well aware his team’s first-half performance had likely damned him. “I think we have no choice but to work and fight, and that’s what I’ve done since I’ve been in this job,” he said. “And so I’ll continue to do until I’m told otherwise.” Hours later, the inevitable news arrived.