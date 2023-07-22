James Maddison dismisses claim he will take No10 shirt if Harry Kane leaves Tottenham this summer

James Maddison has dismissed talk of him taking the No10 shirt from Harry Kane at Tottenham.

The midfielder arrived at Spurs for £40m at the end of last month, making his debut against West Ham in Australia as Tottenham fell to defeat in Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge.

Maddison shared footage earlier this week of him playing golf with his England captain Kane, though it remains to be seen how long the pair are team-mates at Tottenham.

Kane, who has entered the final 12 months of his current contract, continues to be linked with a move away this summer, with Bayern Munich making their desire to bring the striker to Germany very clear.

“I’m not going to go into details on Harry’s situation,” Maddison said when asked about his desire for Kane to stay at Spurs.

“People speak about that enough and it’s out of my hands really, but from my point of view I would love to be able to play with him. He’s a world class centre forward, the best number nine in the world, a brilliant role model and an uber professional guy. Whatever happens happens.”

Maddison surprisingly wore the No71 shirt against West Ham, leading to some fans suggesting the midfielder was waiting for another number to become available before making his final decision for the season.

Quizzed on whether he could be the club’s new No10 if Kane leaves, Maddison replied: “I just mentioned Harry and don’t really want to talk on that. Not sure what I should and shouldn’t say in response to that question.”