James Maddison deserved red card for 'punch' on Ryan Yates in Tottenham win, claims Nuno Espirito Santo

VAR review: James Maddison avoided punishment despite Ryan Yates’ appeals (REUTERS)

Nuno Espirito Santo claimed James Maddison should have been sent off as Nottingham Forest fell to defeat against Tottenham.

On his return to the club he managed for just four months before his sacking in 2021, Nuno’s Forest side were beaten 3-1, as they remained 17th in the Premier League and outside of the relegation zone on goal difference only.

Forest were impressive in the first-half though, with it level at the break after Chris Wood had cancelled out an own goal from Murillo, but Nuno was left frustrated by a VAR decision in the closing stages of the opening period.

Yates went down off the ball, holding his stomach, and, when the ball eventually went out of play, the Forest midfielder demanded a VAR review as he claimed he was struck by Maddison.

There was no action taken against Maddison, as the Forest boss was left bemused.

"Get on with the game, toughen up a little bit" 😤



Roy Keane thinks Yates was 'dramatic' the way he went down in the clash with Maddison... pic.twitter.com/5TAuytS0hQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 7, 2024

"It's a red card," Nuno told BBC Match of the Day.

"I was surprised VAR didn't [send Maddison off]. Maddison lost composure and punched Yates in the stomach.

"What they saw clearly is not the same as we saw. I wouldn't speak if I wasn't 100% sure."

Yates said: "James Maddison is a good player, I know he makes them tick. It's my job to disrupt the momentum.

"A few decisions probably didn't go our way but we've seen the inconsistency in the Premier League this season."

While Forest caused Spurs plenty of problems before the break, and should have been taken the lead when Wood hammered a shot against the post from point-blank range, there was little for the visitors to get excited about in the second-half.

Goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro put Spurs in control as the hosts eased to victory, lifting them up to fourth in the Premier League.

Forest sit level on points with Luton heading into the final six games of the season, with their goal-difference advantage now cut to only four.