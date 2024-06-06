James Maddison cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad and leaves camp

James Maddison has struggled for consistency since returning from an ankle injury in January Photograph: Mike Egerton/PA

James Maddison has become the first player to be axed from England’s squad for Euro 2024. The Tottenham playmaker has struggled for consistency since returning from an ankle injury in January and has left the camp after being informed on Wednesday that he will not be part of the final 26-man group heading to Germany.

Gareth Southgate has until Friday night to cut seven players from his provisional squad of 33. The omission of Maddison, who was a surprise pick at the 2022 World Cup, will boost the chances of Jarrod Bowen, Eberechi Eze and Jack Grealish making the cut. Bowen is thought to be in a good position after playing well in England’s friendly win over Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday.

The West Ham winger could start again when England play their final warm-up match against Iceland on Friday. Grealish and Eze will also be hopeful about their chances after decent performances against Bosnia. But one attacking midfielder could have to make way if Southgate decides to take the Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, who has impressed during his first international camp.

Southgate’s biggest concern is whether Luke Shaw, the squad’s only recognised left-back, will recover from injury for the Euros. The Manchester United defender, who has not played since January, is progressing well and has given Southgate a boost by returning to training. It remains unclear whether Harry Maguire will be fit to start in central defence when England face Serbia in their opening game at the tournament on 16 June.