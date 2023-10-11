James Maddison ‘annoyed’ at timing of break while in form of his life with Tottenham

Pausing Tottenham’s impressive run of form for the international break has come at an “annoying” time for James Maddison.

Spurs have not lost a game in 90 minutes this season and stand top of the Premier League table, above Arsenal on goals scored following a narrow win at Luton.

England ace Maddison has starred since arriving from Leicester, contributing a pair of goals and five assists.

“Potentially,” he told BBC Radio 5Live on whether he’s in the form of his life. “I feel really good to be honest.

“I feel at the top of my game, and that is contributing to wins at the minute, and we have started the season really well, and we have got a good momentum.

“The international break has probably come at a bit of an annoying time in a way.

“You would never, ever not want to represent your country, because I always say it is the pinnacle when I am away with England, but if I’ve got my club head on, we’re in good form, we’re in good momentum, we are unbeaten in the league in eight.

“We came back after the last international break and hit the ground running again and won late against Sheffield United in brilliant circumstances. Hopefully we can do the same off the back of this one and continue the form.”

England face Australia and Italy in the coming days with Maddison set to continue to stake his claim in Gareth Southgate’s side.

Three of the 26-year-old’s four caps for the Three Lions have come in 2023 after he spent the World Cup in Qataron the sidelines due to a nagging injury.

It marks a major upturn for Maddison, who said: “So much can happen in a year.

“Over the past year I have worked really hard and played some good stuff, I think. Obviously, I have moved to Tottenham. I feel as though I could potentially be in the best form I have ever been in really.

“And now I feel at home here [with England]. I would be happy to play anywhere, when you are wearing the Three Lions there is no feeling like it to be honest.

“If that means I am playing slightly out of position, then so be it. I couldn’t care less as long as I am out there. I will try to do my best and bring the qualities that I have to any position that I play in, whether that is in the middle or left wing or right wing, wherever.”