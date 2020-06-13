Boy, 8, completes challenges to raise money for dad's cancer treatment

James-Lee with his dad Lee Howick (Picture: SWNS)

An eight-year-old boy has completed 33 strange challenges to raise more than £12,000 for his dad after he was diagnosed with stage four cancer.

James-Lee Howick blew out 33 candles, ate 33 sweets, and juggled 33 kick-ups in a bid to lift his family's spirits after the devastating news.

He has completed challenges involving the number 33, which is the age his dad Lee turns later this year.

James-Lee said: “Daddy’s my hero so I wanted to do anything I could to help.

“Some of the challenges were really difficult, but also fun.

“I hope we can help daddy get the treatment he needs.”

James-Lee with his dad Lee Howick & stepmum Stacey Richardson (Picture: SWNS)

Lee, 32, was diagnosed with cancer when he had a seizure on 10 March, shortly before the birth of his daughter Dorothy.

The dad-of-two had been suffering from painful bowel issues for months but doctors were unable to explain why.

A CT scan later revealed multiple tumours which had spread from his bowels to his liver, lungs, and brain.

Doctors performed emergency brain surgery to remove two tumours and he’s currently receiving intense chemotherapy to give him a fighting chance.

James-Lee with his dad Lee Howick, stepmum Stacey Richardson and newborn sister Dorothy (Picture: SWNS)

Lee, a building surveyor from Blackpool, added: “All I know is one day I woke up in hospital and I was surrounded by my family and they were all crying.

“To be honest it’s taken 12 weeks and it still hasn’t sunk in.

“For me I’m being positive, that’s all I can do. I’m taking it each day at a time and hoping for good news.”

He said: “I don’t want to know how long I’ve got left.”

Lee Howick, had the shock of his life after suffering a seizure and discovering he had stage four cancer (Picture: SWNS)

But the dad added he’s “beyond proud” of his son James-Lee after his month-long efforts to raise funds.

He said: “He loves seeing people smile and he’s certainly made me smile.”

Lee’s finance Stacey gave birth to their first child together - Dorothy - just days after they were given the devastating news.

Stacey, 31, who is a neonatal sister at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, said the cancer diagnosis was the “worst week of our lives”.

You can donate to the family’s cause here.

