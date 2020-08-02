James Latimer obituary

My father-in-law, James Latimer, who has died aged 96, served in Bomber Command from 1942 to 1945 and went on to playplayed his part in the allied victory in Europe in May 1945.

Born in Edinburgh to James Latimer, a metal worker, and his wife, Alice (nee Warrender), Jim emigrated to Toronto in Canada with his family in 1930. He attended school in Yorktown, Toronto, returning to Edinburgh in October 1939. He enlisted in the RAF in Edinburgh at the age of 18 and spent the early part of 1943 in Ontario training to be a bomb aimer.

His career flying Halifax aircraft started in November that year and finished in March 1945, an incredible 46 missions covering 480 hours in the air, over half at night, supporting troops on their push through northern France and bombing targets such as V2 flying bomb launch sites and industrial sites in Germany. Jim survived where many perished: more than 57,000 aircrew out of a total of 125,000 were lost in action and the average number of missions for each was only 10.

Jim’s brushes with death included failing engines, damage from flak, one attack from a German fighter plane and on one occasion he had to physically kick out the last bomb from its holding when trying to jettison the load due to a failing engine. In November 1944 he was saved by pure chance. He was grounded on medical advice due to a heavy cold and fever, and his regular crew, piloted by Robert Mitchell, was shot down over Dusseldorf with the loss of the pilot and the rear gunner while the other crew members were all taken prisoner of war. The average age of that crew was 22.

Jim married Jean (nee Marsden) in 1948. Together they ran shops in the Prestwich area of Manchester – a newsagent until 1955, then a general grocer’s, greengrocer’s and fishmonger’s plus another newsagent in Salford. His working life was 6.5 days per week, 52 weeks a year. In 1976 he bought and ran a leather goods business, selling mainly to the tourist trade. This gave him more leisure time and he took up golf, bridge and snooker.

He retired in 1991 and spent more time on his hobbies, as well as looking after grandchildren and walking with his two border collies.

Jim was a perfect gentleman, a great friend and a modest man. He never talked about the war. Just before his 70th birthday, we found and read his RAF logbook, which revealed the extent of his full flying career in Bomber Command. Further research revealed more of his heroic deeds.

He is survived by Jean and his four children, Stephen, Jacqueline, Katrina and Fiona, and 10 grandchildren.