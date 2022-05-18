James Jones on Deandre Ayton’s free agency: We want to keep our continuity

Gerald Bourguet: “Deandre had a great season.” Said Deandre Ayton improved and put in the hard work. As for his restricted free agency? “We’ll address them at the proper time, but we want to continue to keep our consistency, our continuity”

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

James Jones touched on potential extensions for Devin Booker and Cam Johnson, as well as his trade deadline strategy. Asked him about Eric Gordon, but he didn’t bite: pic.twitter.com/GZczeEt0n4 – 6:00 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

James Jones’ full response when asked about Deandre Ayton’s season and his future with the Suns as a restricted free agent: pic.twitter.com/XtQWMFe9ia – 5:51 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

I asked James Jones if the way the Suns’ depth failed to produce in the postseason changes the way he thinks about building the roster.

He said it does not. Said they had a tremendous season and it was a disappointing ending but not a disappointment. pic.twitter.com/BANVGbolma – 5:49 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

James Jones said things like luxury tax issues and avoiding that are things that are not going to prevent the Suns from being able to keep their team together and building it. – 5:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“We want to continue to keep our consistency and continuity and keep the guys that we have.” #Suns GM James Jones when asked about Deandre Ayton’s future with team . – 5:39 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Asked James Jones about potential extensions for Devin Booker and Cam Johnson He said “as your team improves, typically your payroll increases,” noting that the luxury tax isn’t something that will prevent the Suns from improving their roster – 5:39 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

James Jones said the Suns want to continue to keep their consistency and continuity when it comes to Deandre Ayton’s future. They will address his free agency at the proper time. – 5:35 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Deandre had a great season.”

Said Deandre Ayton improved and put in the hard work. As for his restricted free agency?

“We’ll address them at the proper time, but we want to continue to keep our consistency, our continuity” – 5:32 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

James Jones said the Suns will explore all options when it comes to the NBA Draft this offseason. Phoenix doesn’t have a pick but if there’s an opportunity there to get one they will take it. – 5:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

James Jones on the Suns not having a pick in the NBA Draft: “I explore all options, so if there’s an opportunity to get back in the draft, we will.” – 5:31 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

We will be hearing from Suns GM James Jones in a few minutes for his end-of-season availability. – 5:25 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns GM James Jones will speak to the media today at 2:30 for end-of-season availability – 1:23 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Dan Favale @danfavale

i wonder if the pistons sliding past the three primary bigs in the draft lead them to an aggressive deandre ayton pursuit – 8:47 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Deandre Ayton will be a restricted free agent this offseason after the Phoenix Suns were unable to sign him to an extension. “Going into this season, Deandre Ayton did not feel valued by this Phoenix organization,” said Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday. “They were not able to come to an agreement on a rookie extension. He saw many of the top players of his class get extensions. He wanted a max deal. He would not move off that. “So now he moves toward restricted free agency this summer where now he’ll have some more options. But ultimately Phoenix can still match an offer out there and keep him if he signs an offer sheet with another team.” -via RealGM / May 17, 2022

“Deandre Ayton is going to get a max contract in the marketplace somewhere. Phoenix really has to look at the allocation financially of how they want to distribute salaries. “The relationship with Monty Williams had been one of the real benefits. I think their ability to work together and build a relationship. It will be interesting how that season ended impacts this. It will really be one of the stories of this offseason because there are a lot of teams figuring out how to acquire [Ayton].” -via RealGM / May 17, 2022

Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on whether DA is a part of the Suns’ long-term plans: “Deandre’s situation is something that we’ll deal with this summer. I don’t want to say anything in regards to that. James and I are going to have conversations about the team in general.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / May 16, 2022