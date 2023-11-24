James Hume: Ulster centre 'in a much better place' as he thrives on greater leadership role

James Hume celebrates scoring Ulster's first try against the Lions

United Rugby Championship - Glasgow v Ulster Venue: Scotstoun Stadium Date: Saturday, 25 November Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live audio commentary on BBC Sounds, Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website; live text commentary, match report and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Ulster centre James Hume has said that he feels "in a much better place" physically and mentally as he assumes a greater leadership role in the squad.

Hume has played a significant role as Ulster have begun their URC campaign with four wins from five games, including a try against the Lions.

The 25-year-old struggled to recapture his best form last season on his return to action after a groin injury.

"My mentality and fitness have changed for the better," said Hume.

"I put on a brave face last year and probably didn't appreciate the severity of the injury, put everything to the back of my head, pretended everything was fine and everything will get better.

"This pre-season and start of this season I've changed the way I've reviewed games, changed the way I prep, working with our psychologist, who has been unbelievable.

"Last year my fitness wasn't up to where it needed to be so I couldn't get involved in the game as much, this year I'm working way harder, I can see that in my stats, it allows me to make those carries and have that explosiveness and be able to make the effort to get round that line."

Thriving on more responsibility

Having been selected as Ulster's player of the year for the 2021-22 term, Hume was sidelined for four months of the following season as a result of the injury he suffered during Ireland's summer tour to New Zealand in June 2022.

The three-times capped Ireland international says his enforced absence has given him a fresh appreciation of what playing for Ulster means to him and is thriving under the greater responsibility handed to him by head coach Dan McFarland.

"Every time I run out I'm soaking it all up, to be running out in front of that Ulster crowd and scoring and winning is just class. It's the stuff that I love because I wear my heart on my sleeve.

"I feel this year that my role in the team this year is different and my mindset is different and I'm seeing it pay off.

"Dan has given me a bit more responsibility, more of a leadership role in the team, talking in huddles and reviews and taking younger players aside if they need a chat. I'm really enjoying that.

"I actually enjoy them asking me questions - asking for advice, asking what do you think about this, should I have done this, and I just calm them down, giving them what [Stuart] McCloskey and Luke [Marshall] have given me, to get them up to the level that they want to be at.

"I'm learning as I go, from Alan [O'Connor], Hendy [Iain Henderson], Will [Addison], learning off those guys."

'Changing our brand of rugby'

Ulster's four victories to date have all been achieved with a margin of a converted try or less to spare over their opponents and Hume credits a fresh approach within the group for grinding out those hard-fought wins over Zebre, Bulls, Munster and Lions.

"We haven't made it easy for ourselves at times and that's just changing the brand of rugby that we've played from last year to this year.

"It's just basically getting used to that, the confidence, the new combinations.

"It's something we have reviewed in meetings. All the games we have won have been one score games and they've been won in small moments during the game.

"That's testament to how we play for each other, how we back each other up because realistically stuff is going to go wrong, but it's how we react to that as a team. So far it's been good.

"We just took a look at ourselves at the end of last season. Coaching staff, player group, everything just needed something changed. I feel like as a whole squad, staff included, that we have committed to that now. Everyone is on the same page.

"They are tough wins and we are battling it out but everyone's enjoying the ride and loving coming into training every week. We have changed the way we play, our mindset and the coaches have changed how they are approaching things.

"Mentally staying there for 80 minutes and going down to the last minute every time is such a cathartic feeling when you win and I think that's why you are seeing the emotion."

Hume revealed in Ulster's weekly media conference that he has been dealing with some personal issues of late and that played a part in his exuberant celebration after scoring the Irish province's first try against the Lions.

"I've had a lot of personal stuff going on, I had a bit of a rough week last week, so there was a bit of pressure going into that game [against the Lions] for me personally. It was just different the way I had to handle things.

"When I scored the past couple of weeks of frustration, aggression, emotion, just all came out.

"I know it's early in the season but I feel I'm in a much better place, dealing with stuff off the pitch I've brought it onto the pitch, I feel there's a lot more emotion."

"After the Bulls game I started crying for some reason. I haven't a clue why, it's just digging deep with a player group that I really care about."

James Hume tries to evade a tackle from Francke Horn during Ulster's 24-17 win over the Lions last week

Kitshoff arrival and Glasgow threat

Ulster have been boosted this week by the arrival in camp of double World Cup-winning South Africa prop Steven Kitshoff, something which has had a positive impact on the squad as they prepare to face a Glasgow side who sit second in the URC table, level on points with leaders Leinster and two ahead of their opponents at Scotstoun on Saturday.

"It's quite similar to Duane [Vermeulen and Marcell [Coetzee] coming in. He obviously brings a wealth of experience and to win two World Cups, to have that level of experience coming into the squad is going to be invaluable.

"I'm excited to learn off him, see how he carries himself in certain situations, thrive off that calmness and experience.

"Glasgow are a very good side, they have a different type of attacking style, very dangerous backs, as we learned from the pre-season game we played against them.

"But we are in a good space. Our attack shape is very sharp and our defence is constantly improving so the boys are getting more confidence week on week.

"It's a challenge but it's an exciting challenge and we'll take it head on."

Centre partners and improved defence

Hume has played with a different centre partner in each of his appearances for Ulster so far this season, something which he is happy to adapt to, and believes the side's focus on improving their defence has paid dividends.

"I have to suss out what strengths they [his centre partners] have and work around it because my game doesn't really change. It's what I can do for them to make their game better, and make the team obviously function a lot better.

"As regards defence, there have been no major changes from a coaching point of view, just a mindset switch as a player group. I think last year we were accepting sub-standard performances in defence.

"Jonny Bell's [defence coach] messages haven't changed but I think now we have all bought in.

"We're working harder for each other and our collisions are better. We're not the finished article yet, still a work in progress, but I feel we're in a way better place than we were last year with it."