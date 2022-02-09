James Hodsdon obituary

My colleague and friend James Hodsdon, who has died aged 74, spent his working life at GCHQ in Cheltenham and, after retiring in 2009, devoted himself to his passion for the history of the people and places of Gloucestershire, especially Cheltenham and its surroundings.

James was born in Stratford-upon-Avon but grew up in Purley, Surrey, with his parents, Dennis Hodsdon, a trade union official, and Rosalind (nee Lowe), and his younger sister, Joan. He attended Wallington county grammar school and, after studying at Soas University of London and the University of St Andrews, with a doctorate in Arabic in 1972, he went to GCHQ, where he remained for 40 years, taking on occasional brief postings abroad.

His historical research resulted in two outstanding contributions to the Gloucestershire Record Series (of which he was general editor, 2010-20): a historical gazetteer of Cheltenham, and an edition of Cheltenham manor court books.

He wrote the Dictionary of National Biography’s entries on Joseph Pitt and Sir Christopher Hoddesdon (a distant relation), produced meticulously researched articles on interesting local subjects, such as the contribution of Captain Henry Skillicorne to the development of Cheltenham as a spa, and was elected a fellow of the Society of Antiquaries in 2018.

It was, however, the inspiration that his friendship and encouragement brought to fellow enthusiasts for which he will be best remembered. As trustee or officer he served on practically every local organisation involved in historical studies, including as a modernising chair of council of the Bristol & Gloucestershire Archaeological Society, spearheading plans to celebrate its 150th anniversary.

Very largely through his efforts, the Victoria County History, that venerable project to write the history of every English parish, remains active in Gloucestershire. When academic funding ended with a volume half-finished, James was instrumental in setting up a charitable trust which continues the task, and with which I am involved. His vision and drive led to three more volumes nearing completion (including on Cheltenham, of course), which were researched by younger academics and a stalwart group of volunteers.

James was a delightful man to work for and with, the ideal blend of quiet diplomacy, sly humour and irresistible charm – all backed up by determination, wisdom and sincerity. He employed these qualities locally to the full, but also bestowed them on organisations at national level. He died of heart failure while doing volunteer gardening in Pittville Park in Cheltenham, about which he had written extensively.

In 1969 James married Judie Bonsall, and both rose to senior positions at GCHQ. She and their three children, Amelia, Alice and Nicholas, and three grandchildren, survive him.