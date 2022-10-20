James Haskell warns more Premiership clubs could go into administration

Haskell played for doomed club Wasps when he played rugby (Getty Images)

Former rugby player James Haskell says other clubs could go into administration, following Wasps and Worcester Warriors.

Both Premiership outfits have gone under this season, seeing the players and backroom staff made redundant. Haskell, who played for Wasps in two spells when he was in the game, says change needs to happen to prevent other sides following suit.

“It’s devastating. Your thoughts are with the players and staff, and it’s not just the immediate people you think about, it’s all the support staff,” he told Sky Sports.

“Some players are going to be lucky to move on to other clubs, but the nature of rugby at the moment with the salary cap is these players are going to go from earning good money – rightly so for their skills and the way they put their bodies on the line – to reduced salary and some people won’t get a job.

“It’s awful, but I think it’s quite indicative of the way rugby is going. I don’t think Worcester and Wasps are going to be the only clubs, I think some drastic change needs to happen and, unfortunately, I think rugby has been faffing around for too long and not dealing with this issue. I think it’s a very dark day for rugby across the whole game.”

Wasps are the latest to go into adminstration with the news coming on Monday and players have been sharing their heartbreak on social media.

England star Joe Launchbury’s dedication to the club has gone viral, he said: “I can’t believe I am writing this. Being made redundant today from an organisation that means so much to me and my family is impossible to take.

“I joined the club in 2010 and have enjoyed some amazing days surrounded by the best team mates, support staff and supporters. It has always been so much more than a place of work, it was a place my family could call home.

“I’m not sure I will ever get over the news today but I will try my best to move forward and support my family. Thanks Wasps Rugby for letting me live my dream.”