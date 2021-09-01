James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) insider upped their holding earlier this year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in James Hardie Industries plc's (ASX:JHX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

See our latest analysis for James Hardie Industries

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At James Hardie Industries

The Independent Non-Executive Director Nigel Stein made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$107k worth of shares at a price of AU$31.51 each. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of AU$53.04. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of James Hardie Industries

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that James Hardie Industries insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about AU$47m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About James Hardie Industries Insiders?

The fact that there have been no James Hardie Industries insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in James Hardie Industries and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing James Hardie Industries. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of James Hardie Industries.

