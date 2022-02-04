James Harden out tonight due to hamstring

Brian Lewis: #Nets guard James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs the #Jazz.

Source: Twitter @NYPost_Lewis

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Nets come into Utah on a 6-game losing streak. Harden, Durant, Harris, Aldridge, Millsap, Duke all out for the Nets. – 2:10 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets guard James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight vs the #Jazz. – 2:02 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Fatigue, hand strain some reasons for James Harden’s #Nets struggles nypost.com/2022/02/03/fat… via @nypostsports – 9:41 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

#Nets guard James Harden joins Jimmy Butler, Darius Garland, Zach LaVine, Khris Middleton, Jayson Tatum and Fred VanVleet as Eastern Conference reserves in the #NBA All-Star game. It’s his tenth straight, averaging 22 points, ten assists and eight boards. – 7:24 PM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

2022 NBA All-Star reserves

East

– Jimmy Butler

– Darius Garland

– James Harden

– Zach LaVine

– Khris Middleton

– Jayson Tatum

– Fred VanVleet

West

– Devin Booker

– Luka Doncic

– Rudy Gobert

– Draymond Green

– Donovan Mitchell

– Chris Paul

– Karl-Anthony Towns – 7:22 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

James Harden might be back on the court, but he’s not back to 100 percent. And he may not be for a while. Though Harden returned from a hand strain Tuesday at Phoenix, it’s a problem he admits he’s going to have to manage for some time until it fully heals. “I couldn’t move my hand [Saturday]. That’s why I didn’t play my last game. [Couldn’t move it] at all,” Harden said. “I can move it, and I can play.” -via New York Post / February 3, 2022

“The next morning, I woke up and probably couldn’t move my hand at all. It actually woke up pretty early. So I was just calling the trainer, my trainer, just to figure out what the hell was going on. The MRI was a strain. It’s calmed down. I’m back on the court. Just got to keep going.” After shooting just 6 of 19 in his return, Harden acknowledged his hand injury will take some managing. “Just continue to get treatment, continue to keep the swelling down and ice it and listen to my trainers because they’re professionals,” Harden said. -via New York Post / February 3, 2022

After missing two straight games because of a hamstring injury and a right hand strain, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden scored 22 points in 37 minutes during a 121-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. Harden admitted after the game that he is still dealing with some pain in the hand but thinks he’ll be able to play Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings. “I couldn’t move my hand, that’s why I didn’t play the last game,” Harden said. “At all. But I can move it, I’m playing.” -via ESPN / February 2, 2022