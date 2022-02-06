James Harden out today with hamstring issue

Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets say star James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets.

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

I’ll be on @VSiNLive in 10 minutes to talk Nets/Nuggets and James Harden. – 1:05 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 2008, the Hornets’ Chris Paul had 42 points, five rebounds, nine assists, and eight steals in a 132-130 win over the Suns.

Paul (2x) and James Harden (5x) are the only active players to record multiple games with at least 40p/5r/5a/5s. pic.twitter.com/FnRaAAW0sZ – 1:01 PM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

James Harden is out today vs. Denver. Aaron Gordon and Austin Rivers are probable. – 12:36 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

If you’re looking for more background on James Harden’s hamstring, Steve Nash gave more context before last game.

bit.ly/3JaWIUr – 12:35 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

James Harden is out today. If the Nets fall to the Nuggets, they will:

‣ Be the 7th seed in the East.

‣ Tied with Denver for picks 18-19 of the Draft.

‣ Just percentage points ahead of Boston (8th seed, 17th pick) if the Celtics beat the Magic today. – 12:27 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both out today vs. Nuggets. The Nets are in the midst of a seven game losing streak. – 12:23 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

James Harden set to miss another game with left hamstring tightness. He’s missed three games with this now since 1-26. Steve Nash said it was a factor in his 4 point game at Kings.

Make of this what you will. – 12:22 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

I think Basketball Reference needs to add a page for career leaders of players who quit on their ABA/NBA teams. Who is Harden passing this week? – 12:20 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Nic Claxton and James Harden are both out today due to left hamstring tightness, Nets say. – 12:18 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

The Brooklyn Nets ruled James Harden OUT for tonight’s game at the Denver Nuggets. Harden is out with left hamstring tightness. – 12:17 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

James Harden is out today for the 1:30pm Denver tip-off. – 12:13 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are out today for the #Nets vs the #Nuggets. – 12:13 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Nets superstar James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out once again tonight. – 12:13 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Brooklyn Nets say star James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets. – 12:12 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

James Harden is out for today’s game against the Denver Nuggets with left hamstring tightness. #Nets – 12:12 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

James Harden trade rumors: Kevin Durant doesn’t want Nets to trade superstar guard

cbssports.com/nba/news/james… – 11:09 AM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

LeBron James last night:

✅ 29 PTS

✅ 13 REB

✅ 10 AST

The 37-year-old James has scored at least 25 points in each of his last 19 games, tying John Havlicek (1970) and James Harden (2019) for the longest such streak in NBA history by a player age 30 years or older. pic.twitter.com/iq5pKkT2IS – 10:01 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Gut feeling: Will James Harden be a Sixer Thursday night? – 7:42 AM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Giddey-to-Kenrich is like a modern Hollywood reboot of Collison-to-Harden – 11:03 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay with Nets nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 9:08 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Simmons and Klutch = Pam and Jim (just getting up out of the situation)

Dwight, Michael and Andy = Nets, Sixers and Harden in a standoff pic.twitter.com/a7z68KcVhr – 8:38 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

On NBA Countdown, Woj said Kevin Durant wants James Harden to stay in Brooklyn. Also added that Durant wants everyone in Brooklyn as committed to winning a title as he is.

Woj said Harden continues to tell Durant and Nets management that he wants to be in Brooklyn. – 8:14 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Harden not frustrated with Irving as much as Nets in general nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/05/rep… – 7:00 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

James Harden and Nic Claxton are both listed as questionable for tomorrow with left hamstring tightness. – 6:21 PM

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) and James Harden (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for the #Nets tomorrow at the #Nuggets. #nba – 6:18 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) is questionable to play Sunday at Denver. – 6:18 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Ramona Shelburne didn’t specify when Ben Simmons got vaccinated, but reported he had just a couple days before Shams reported the Nets were open to talks on a Simmons-Harden blockbuster.

Coincidence or no? – 5:47 PM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

New story on @Jorge Sierra: I wrote about the benefits of a James Harden for Ben Simmons trade for both teams and what it could take from the Sixers to get a trade done now.

hoopshype.com/lists/james-ha… – 4:13 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Whatever your plans are at 3 o’clock, drop them, & join me on @SportsRadioWIP!

-Harden coming to town?

-Maxey part of trade?

-Howie taking a good look at Malik Willis?

An expert on all matters GM, @Billy King at 4 o’clock. – 2:13 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

I looked for a bunch of the latest reports, rumors, and analysis on a Ben Simmons-James Harden blockbuster. Catch up all in one spot for free.

bit.ly/3HxxVtA – 1:57 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

If James Harden is truly there to be had before the deadline, how much is too much for the Sixers to trade for him?

phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 1:31 PM

Nick Friedell: Nets say James Harden (left hamstring tightness) and Nic Claxton (left hamstring tightness) are both questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Nuggets. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 5, 2022

Alex Schiffer: James Harden is not on the Nets bench tonight from what I saw but was in the arena pregame. Overreact to that any way you please. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 4, 2022

Nick Friedell: Nash says the decision to hold Harden out tonight is precautionary — they want to give him another couple days to make sure his hamstring is feeling better. Nash does not believe Harden will need an MRI — and he’s hopeful he’ll play Sunday in Denver. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 4, 2022