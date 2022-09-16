James Harden talked Montrezl Harrell into taking less money to join Sixers?

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Fresh off winning a women's world hockey championship, Canada will host archrival U.S. in Kelowna and Kamloops, B.C. in November. Games Nov. 15 in Kelowna and Nov. 17 in Kamloops are part of a Rivalry Series between the two countries this winter. Canada edged the U.S. 2-1 for the world title Sept. 4 in Herning, Denmark. The two countries will also meet Nov. 20 in Seattle as part of the seven-game series. Other dates and locations have yet to be announced. Canada went 3-1-1 against the