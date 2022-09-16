James Harden talked Montrezl Harrell into taking less money to join Sixers?
“He’s done more I think than maybe any star player’s ever done to take that much less money. We just got Montrezl Harrell. We couldn’t have done that without him taking less money & constantly talking to Trez” 🎧Podcast with Daryl Morey on James Harden⬇️ https://art19.com/shows/takeoff-with-john-clark
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
https://twitter.com/MONSTATREZZ/status/1570162966816849922
https://twitter.com/CBSSportsNBA/status/1570099735255711745
https://twitter.com/MONSTATREZZ/status/1569878962813415426
https://twitter.com/MONSTATREZZ/status/1569864653555236864
https://twitter.com/JShawNBA/status/1569811430697844736
https://twitter.com/NoahLevick/status/1569740828603518978
https://twitter.com/PompeyOnSixers/status/1569739878996246528
https://twitter.com/DerekBodnerNBA/status/1569739773828558849
https://twitter.com/NBAKrell/status/1569739475781128194
https://twitter.com/KyleNeubeck/status/1569739388937977866
https://twitter.com/Ky_Carlin/status/1569645101793648641