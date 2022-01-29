James Harden set to return vs. Warriors

“He looks like money,” the big man said of Harden after practice on Friday. Harden will not have any limitations upon returning after a one-game absence because of hamstring tightness, Nash said, meaning the Nets will take on the Warriors with two of their three stars. Kevin Durant is out with a sprained left MCL, but Kyrie Irving, who is not able to play at home, will be able to suit up for the five-game road trip. Harden had reported left hamstring tightness after the Nets lost to the Lakers on Tuesday in Brooklyn, then watched as his team lost at home to the Nuggets on Wednesday. Claxton was also out against Denver, sitting on the second end of the back-to-back after missing seven consecutive games with a left hamstring injury.

Source: Mark W. Sanchez @ New York Post

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Taylor Jenkins neck and neck with Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone on “Best Beard Ever”. And before you argue with me, both James Harden and Dusty Hill from ZZ Top are far too unruly to claim the top spot. #bestbeardsever – 10:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

“Woah” and “Black in Blood” are on the pregame mix inside Toyota Center tonight. They are using the James Harden playlist on Flashback Friday – 7:51 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Jumped on the pod with @Chris Haynes talking James Harden/Ben Simmons and if the Lakers can save their season pic.twitter.com/pVthBwzEA2 – 4:27 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr on the Harden/Irving, Steph/Klay backcourts: “The styles are different. Both of those guys are as tough to handle on the ball as anyone. Steph and Klay are as tough to handle off the ball … With all four guys, there’s no weakness. They’re all All-Star, HoF players.” – 4:21 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr compares Steph-Klay vs Harden-Irving pic.twitter.com/i2S0hiFJyt – 4:15 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Alex Bennett, Clay’s daughter in law, gives an interview where she tabs Lu Dort as the Thunder’s best player and says the team, with Sam Presti at the helm, will use their draft picks to get back to the KD/Russ/Harden days.

youtu.be/7BJEFZWEZ4o – 3:59 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Steve Nash says James Harden will play vs. Warriors on Saturday. He also said it’s been “beautiful” to watch Klay on the floor again. He’s impressed how well Klay is playing after missing 2.5 years. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

With all the smoke the last week or so, I sat down and took a look at the merits of waiting on a Simmons deal to chase Harden this summer. Along the way, I think I convinced myself holding onto Simmons until then doesn’t help as much as you’d think: phillyvoice.com/sixers-nba-tra… – 2:24 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Posted Up with C. Haynes Pod featuring @Vincent Goodwill on @YahooSports. We discuss Lakers’ rough road, who’s to blame, a trade that was inquired upon and how rival executives-owners are concerned about potential tampering when it comes to James Harden.

🎧: apple.co/3AC7WOO – 2:13 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

New #MannixAndScal: AD saving the Lakers, Wiz with a decision on Bradley Beal and what’s the best long term fit for James Harden? youtube.com/watch?v=ntTBDM… – 1:48 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire, right? Rival teams are pushing for a collusion investigation if James Harden does end up in Philly. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/28/tea… via @SixersWire – 1:25 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Double @FrontOfficeShow to get you into the weekend! First up @Trevor_Lane and I talk tampering with James Harden?, What can the Lakers really get for “The Package”?, Knicks ready to make moves and more. Watch, like & subscribe. 20K subs here we come!

youtu.be/yjYNWsNxWY8 – 1:14 PM

Ian Begley @IanBegley

We talked Knicks, Julius Randle, trade deadline, Tom Thibodeau, some Knicks’ reaction to Kemba Walker benching, James Harden and more on The Putback with @Stefan Bondy, @AshNicoleMoss and @CWilliamson44. Full show: https://t.co/40FXTZHxMU pic.twitter.com/Oygr4wncX5 – 1:02 PM

Barbara Barker @meanbarb

Nash says Harden is gonna play at Golden State. #bigtwo – 12:39 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nash says Harden went through practice today and will play Saturday against the Warriors. – 12:30 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

RPR MVP Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:

1. Nikola Jokic: 16.48

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.32

3. Joel Embiid: 15.01

4. LeBron James: 14.86

5. Stephen Curry: 14.04

6. Kevin Durant: 13.98

7. Trae Young: 13.75

8. James Harden: 13.1 pic.twitter.com/08NlUXFoSJ – 10:40 AM

Barbara Barker: “James? He look like money,” says Nic Claxton of Harden after practice today. -via Twitter @meanbarb / January 28, 2022

Alex Schiffer: James Harden isn’t on the injury list for tomorrows game at Golden State. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / January 28, 2022

Chris Haynes: Brooklyn Nets star James Harden (hamstring) is out tonight against the Denver Nuggets, team says. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 26, 2022